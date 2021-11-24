Alberta reports 464 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

There were 464 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 5,033.

Wednesday’s numbers show a slight rise in cases after 252 new infections were found on November 22, 269 on November 21, and 386 new cases were reported on November 20.

Including today’s count, a total of 333,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Alberta since the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 325,204 have since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, four new deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,231.

There are 470 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of five from the previous day. This includes 97 people in intensive care, an increase of three since Tuesday.

Of those in hospital with the virus, 26.81% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 4.47% are partially immunized, and 68.72% are unvaccinated.

On Wednesday, November 24, Albertans age five to 11 years old became eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments starting as soon as Friday, November 26.

Parents and guardians can register their children for appointments in the Alberta Vaccine Booking system, and doses are being distributed to 120 Alberta Health Services vaccination clinics across the province and at four pharmacies in communities where AHS clinics are not nearby.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said on Twitter that children in this age group will be given a pediatric dose of vaccine that is one-third the dose given to adults and children age 12 and older.

As with adults, there should be at least 8 weeks between doses for any children receiving the vaccine. If your child was recently immunized with another vaccine, it is also recommended you wait 14 days before having your child receive the pediatric COVID vaccine. (7/10) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) November 24, 2021

As of November 23, there have been 6,816,267 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. This includes 88.5% of eligible Albertans aged 12 and up who have received at least one dose of vaccine and 83.4% who have received two doses and are fully immunized.