Alberta's vaccine passport will soon be accepted for international travel

Alberta’s version of a vaccine passport will soon be updated to meet the recommended Canadian standard for domestic and international travel.

The updated record will be available Wednesday, November 24 at alberta.ca/CovidRecords.

You might also like: Some Albertans asked to turn down Moderna vaccine over rare side effect

COVID-19 vaccine bookings for kids five to 11 in Alberta begin Wednesday

Here's how to add your COVID-19 vaccine passport to Apple Wallet

It also includes middle names, and the record is in both official languages.

Canada’s COVID-19 travel vaccine passport came into effect at the end of October.

There is no need for Albertans who already have a QR code vaccine record to save or reprint the updated version if they do not intend to travel, the government said in a press release.

Albertans can continue to use their already saved vaccine record with a QR code to access local businesses and venues taking part in the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP).

“We’re making it easier for Albertans to travel at home and abroad with an internationally recognized proof of vaccination,” said Minister of Health Jason Copping.

“Millions of vaccinated Albertans already have a secure QR vaccine record and they can still use it to safely enjoy activities within our province. An updated QR code will allow those who want to travel to quickly and easily provide proof of vaccination.”

Patrons vaccinated outside Canada, including international travellers, can use their out-of-country vaccine records along with a valid ID such as a passport. Patrons vaccinated in other provinces and territories are required to use their jurisdictions’ vaccine records with a QR code, as other forms of records are no longer accepted in the REP.

Beginning on November 30, all travellers engaging in federally regulated travel will need to be fully vaccinated. There was a month-long grace period to allow Canadians to get fully vaccinated.