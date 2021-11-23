COVID-19 vaccine bookings for kids five to 11 in Alberta begin Wednesday

Albertans will soon be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids aged five to 11, with nearly 400,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arriving in the province.

Alberta will begin taking vaccine bookings for kids on Wednesday, November 24.

The doses are being distributed to 120 Alberta Health Services vaccination clinics across the province and four pharmacies in communities where AHS clinics are not nearby, according to a press release. Appointments will be required for all pediatric vaccinations, and bookings will open at 8 am on Wednesday. Appointments for the first doses will begin as early as Friday. The province says it will reveal more details on locations where parents can book appointments in the coming days. “The wait is nearly over for Alberta families with children between the ages of five and 11. Now that there is a safe, effective vaccine approved for use for these youngsters, and with doses arriving in the province, we can start booking appointments,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release. “Within days, we will begin administering the first pediatric doses, helping to ensure even more Albertans are protected from COVID-19.”

First-dose appointments must be booked through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System at alberta.ca/vaccine or by calling Health Link at 811.

Walk-ins are not available at this time.