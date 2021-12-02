Alberta reports 366 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 366 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 4,539.

This is a decrease of 80 active cases from Wednesday’s count of 4,619.

According to a tweet from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, the province identified one additional case of the Omicron variant in Alberta, in a recently returned traveller from Nigeria. This brings the province’s total number of confirmed Omicron variant cases to four.

In the last 24 hours, we ID’d 366 new cases of COVID-19 from about 9.5K tests. We identified one additional case of the Omicron variant in AB, in a recently returned traveller from Nigeria. Up-to-date data can be found at https://t.co/ZXjL7BGYwA (2/4) pic.twitter.com/QKK8lH9HqP — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 2, 2021

There are currently 419 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, including 76 who are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 66.11% are unvaccinated, while 4.77% are partially immunized and 29.12% are fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of December 1, 88.9% of eligible Albertans age 12 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 84.1% that have had two shots. A total of 6,927,839 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.

You might also like: Alberta reports two new Omicron COVID-19 variant cases

US to require Canadians travelling by air to get COVID-19 test a day before

All Albertans will be able to get COVID-19 booster shots in early 2022

Thursday’s newly reported infections bring Alberta’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic to 336,043. Of these, 328,247 have since recovered.

Two additional deaths caused by the virus was also reported in Alberta over the past 24 hours, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,257.

The testing positivity rate on December 1 was approximately 3.8%.