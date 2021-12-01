All Albertans will be able to get COVID-19 booster shots in early 2022

The Alberta government says all Albertans aged 18 and older will be able to get a booster COVID-19 vaccine shot sometime in early 2022.

Minister of Health Jason Copping made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, adding that the rollout will be in phases.

Those 60+ will be eligible starting on Monday, December 6. Starting tomorrow, eligible individuals can book appointments for third doses online with participating pharmacies.

“I am pleased that we can offer booster doses to more Albertans. Millions of Albertans have rolled up their sleeves to have their best protection against COVID-19,” said Copping in a news release.

“While two doses continue to provide strong protection against severe outcomes, we will continue to push the federal government for supply to ensure all Albertans can receive their third doses to continue limiting COVID-19 infection and transmission.”

Those eligible at least six months after receiving their second dose:

Albertans aged 60-plus

First Nations, Métis and Inuit people aged 18-plus

Healthcare workers providing direct patient care and who received their second dose less than eight weeks after their first dose

Individuals who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen vaccine

Those eligible at least five months after receiving their second dose:

Seniors living in congregate care

Those eligible at least eight weeks after receiving their second dose:

Individuals with eligible immunocompromising conditions

Hinshaw added that anyone approaching their six-month anniversary of their second dose in the next month or so has a possibility they could get it then, but they also may have to wait a few weeks longer.