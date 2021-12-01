Alberta reports two new Omicron COVID-19 variant cases

Alberta health officials announced 430 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including two more cases of the Omicron variant.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, made the announcement at a scheduled COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

“This is not unexpected,” said Hinshaw. “We will identify travel-related cases going forward.”

The cases were identified from a returning traveller who visited South Africa and the Netherlands and a household contact. They are isolating and have mild symptoms, according to Hinshaw.

The first case of Omicron in the province was announced yesterday, bringing the total cases in Alberta to three.

There are currently 4,619 active cases in Alberta.

Since the last update, seven additional deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,256.

There are 424 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, including 79 patients in intensive care.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the province has reported 335,677 cases of COVID-19, with 327,803 now recovered.

As of November 30, 88.8% of Alberta’s eligible population age 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.1% have had two shots. A total of 6,910,936 doses of vaccine have been administered across the province.