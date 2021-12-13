Alberta reports 863 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths since Friday

Alberta health officials have reported 863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, and the number of active cases in the province is now 4,182.

There were 202 COVID-19 cases found in Alberta on December 12, 288 on December 11, and 373 on December 10.

A total of 30 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the province, including 21 in Calgary and three in Edmonton.

Currently, there are 357 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of 10 people over the weekend. Of those in hospital, 68 are in intensive care with COVID-19.

Unvaccinated individuals make up 61.34% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, while 34.45% are partially vaccinated and 4.2% are fully vaccinated.

As of December 12, there have been 7,147,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population, 89.2% have had at least one shot, while 84.8% have had two.

There have been five additional deaths caused by the virus reported since Friday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,275.

The province’s testing positivity rate was approximately 3.5% on December 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 339,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 331,834 have since recovered.