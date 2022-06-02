Alberta confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the province’s chief medical officer of health revealed on Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw posted on Twitter that the Alberta case had close contact with a known case outside the province.

I would like to provide an update on monkeypox in Alberta. Monkeypox is a rare disease that can cause fevers, aches & rashes. Though monkeypox is uncommon & generally considered a low risk to the public at large, one isolated case has now been confirmed in Alberta. (1/9) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 2, 2022

Hinshaw did not say where in the province the infected individual lives.

“I would like to remind Albertans that monkeypox does not spread easily between people. Transmission can occur by contact w/body fluids, sores or items recently contaminated with fluids or sores,” Hinshaw said in later tweets.

The individual is currently self-isolating and we appreciate their cooperation in working with our team to inform our investigation and contact tracing. At this time, the risk of further transmission is low. (5/9) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 2, 2022

According to PHAC, there are 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada as of May 27. There have been 25 confirmed cases in Quebec and one confirmed case in Ontario.

Anyone who believes they might have monkeypox is asked to self-isolate and call 811 or their primary care physician.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes, says Health Canada.

Typically, it’s a mild illness and most people recover on their own. Symptoms start with flu-like symptoms, lymph node swelling, then progress to a rash on the face and body. Lesions can also appear on mucous membranes, including the mouth, tongue, and genitals.