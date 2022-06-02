NewsScience

Alberta confirms its first case of monkeypox

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 2 2022, 10:00 pm
Alberta confirms its first case of monkeypox
Center for Disease Control (CDC)

Alberta confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the province’s chief medical officer of health revealed on Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw posted on Twitter that the Alberta case had close contact with a known case outside the province.

Hinshaw did not say where in the province the infected individual lives.

“I would like to remind Albertans that monkeypox does not spread easily between people. Transmission can occur by contact w/body fluids, sores or items recently contaminated with fluids or sores,” Hinshaw said in later tweets.

According to PHAC, there are 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada as of May 27. There have been 25 confirmed cases in Quebec and one confirmed case in Ontario.

Anyone who believes they might have monkeypox is asked to self-isolate and call 811 or their primary care physician.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes, says Health Canada.

Typically, it’s a mild illness and most people recover on their own. Symptoms start with flu-like symptoms, lymph node swelling, then progress to a rash on the face and body. Lesions can also appear on mucous membranes, including the mouth, tongue, and genitals.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Science
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.