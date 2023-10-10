Some Albertans are getting a chunk of cash from the government this week

Some cash may be on the way for Albertans, with the federal government sending out the last round of climate action incentive (CAI) payments of 2023.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta.

The set payout date is October 15 but due to it falling on a weekend, Albertans will be seeing money hit their bank accounts on Friday, October 13.

The Alberta program will provide a varying amount to people on October 13:

$193 — Individual

$96.50 — Spouse or common-law partner

$48.25 — Per child under 19

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10%.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, and Ontario on the first day of the payment month and the last day of the previous month.

The federal government says in the provinces where Canadians receive CAI payments, most households will receive more than they pay as a result of the federal carbon pollution pricing system.

The next CAI payment is set to occur in January 2024.

More details on individual and family payment amounts for 2023-24 are specified here.

If you have a tax debt with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the CAIP will be applied to amounts owing for income tax balances or amounts owing to other federal or provincial government programs.

If you do not receive your CAIP on the expected payment date, please wait 10 working days before you contact the CRA.

The CRA does not charge or give interest on any CAIP overpayments or underpayments.