People in Alberta are waiting more than two days to get a car battery boost

The extreme cold that has Alberta in its grasp for the past couple of days is also leading to ridiculously long wait times for a car battery boost.

According to the Alberta Motor Association’s (AMA) roadside alerts dashboard, the wait times for some parts of the province, including Calgary, are longer than 50 hours.

As of Tuesday morning in Calgary, the wait time for a battery boost, lockout, flat tire, or fuel delivery is a gruelling 53 hours. A towing or winching is a mind-boggling 72-hour wait as well in YYC.

If your battery dies while in Edmonton, you are looking at a little less of a wait time of just 24 hours.

AMA says as of Tuesday morning, calls for full service (e.g. tow or winch) are at seven times the normal volume, while requests for light service (e.g. boosts, unlocks) are more than four times normal. AMA also says it expects these numbers to continue to remain high the longer the extreme cold weather sticks around.

“The extreme cold has caused a spike in requests for roadside assistance, with thousands more calls than we typically see this time of year,” said Brandon Klassen, Automotive Services at AMA in a news release.

The association also listed some tips when it comes to driving safely into the holiday weekend, including:

Plug in your vehicle for three to four hours before driving.

Limit your driving during cold periods and dress for the weather. A quick trip to the grocery store can be dangerous if your vehicle breaks down and you’re left in the cold without proper winter attire.

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full and your mobile phone is charged, and always carry an emergency roadside kit. This should include things like a blanket, warm clothing, caution triangles, a flashlight, gloves, and a folding shovel (these are available pre-made at AMA).

The AMA is among the largest membership organizations in Alberta, representing more than 980,000 members.