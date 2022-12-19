Celebrated Edmonton weathercaster Mike Sobel leaving Global after 25 years this week

It’s the end of an era this week, with legendary Edmonton weathercaster Mike Sobel signing off from Global News after 25 years on the air.

The longtime weather specialist and co-host of Global News Morning’s last broadcast will be this Friday, December 23.

Sobel is also known for hosting ITV’s Disney Afternoons, Four O’Clock Rock, and the Jeopardy!-style quiz show, High-Q in the mid-eighties.

“After 43 years in the industry I have decided that now is the time to move on,” Sobel said in a news release when it was announced he was retiring last month.

“It sounds cliché, but it is very difficult to walk away from a job that never really felt like one, but I want to spend more time with my family and put a few more kilometers on my bike. Thank you to the viewers who have supported me over the years. Working at Global Edmonton has been a dream come true and I am extremely fortunate to have worked with some of the best people in the business.”

Global Edmonton added it will give Sobel a memorable send-off during its local programming the week of December 19 to 23.

Earlier this year, longtime Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke also retired, with Scott Roberts replacing him on the anchor desk.