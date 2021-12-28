People in Alberta are waiting more than two days to get a car battery boost

The extreme cold that has Alberta in its grasps for the past few days is also leading to ridiculously long wait times for a car battery boost.

According to the Alberta Motor Association’s (AMA) roadside alerts dashboard, the wait times for the province’s two largest cities is longer than 45 hours.

You might also like: Temperature records shattered as extreme cold sets in across Alberta

It's so cold in Alberta hot water freezes the moment it hits the air (VIDEOS)

14 of the top 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

As of Tuesday morning in Calgary, the wait times for a battery boost, lockout, flat tire, or fuel delivery is a grueling 45 hours.

If your battery dies while in Edmonton, you are looking at a little bit of a longer wait time at 51 hours.

AMA says it is currently experiencing high call volumes and extended wait times, adding it receives requests for Roadside Assistance every 40 seconds and calls about dead batteries can spike by six times the usual number during extreme cold events.

The association suggests during extreme cold snaps to keep your block heater plugged in for at least four hours prior to driving. You should also try and avoid non-essential trips, have a fully charged cell phone and dress warm along with carrying extra supplies in your vehicle.