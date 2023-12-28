The '88 Olympics were in an SNL skit and it'll make you feel so nostalgic

The 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics were once featured in a skit on Saturday Night Live, and it’ll make you feel so nostalgic.

The skit, set in an Olympic skating rink, stars Phil Hartman and Dana Carvey as sports commentators and a figure skater in a cowboy get-up played by a young Tom Hanks.

It begins with the announcers introducing the cowboy on ice — a second-rate figure skater by the name of Mark Messano. The commentators remark that he isn’t a medal contender but appears to be there for a good time.

“I think he’s here for the sheer thrill of competing in the Olympics.”

Carvey’s character says that while he is certainly no match for the skaters competing, they note that there’s still something about the skater that makes him so appealing on the world stage.

“Well, Jim, I think it’s that elusive quality we call ‘style.’ He skates with an abandon that is almost primitive, and how fitting for an Olympics held in this wild frontier town,” says Hartman’s character.

The figure skater then settles into his performance, waving around two guns pulled from his holster. He gives a few cheeky waves of the gun before a few too many indulgent shots of the cowboy shaking what he’s got for the camera.

Hartman’s character, however, is very into the performance.

”Look at those six-shooters blazing! He’s taming that ice like a modern-day Wyatt Earp. Attacking with verve and pizzaz, and just a bit of fun! A witty, marvelous program. And a sexy one to boot!”

After his performance, he awaits the scoring, out of breath, and is awarded a measly 0.1 by the judges, some not even awarding him a single point. Impressed with what he saw, Hartman’s character disagrees with the scoring.

Then, it’s to the interview, where Jan Hooks’ character asks him about his thoughts on the performance. Though the cowboy is a little too out of breath to answer the questions, he makes a few hilarious gestures.

The skit ends with Hanks shouting the iconic intro of the sketch comedy show.

“Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!“