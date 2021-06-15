Alberta reports 127 new COVID-19 cases as active infections drop below 3,000

Alberta has found under 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth day in a row, while the number of people in hospital due to the virus remains under 300.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Dr. André Corriveau, deputy chief medical officer of health, noted that the province continues to see a decline in new daily COVID-19 cases across Alberta.

The province reported 127 additional cases of the virus on Tuesday, after finding 115 new infections on Monday. There were 165 new cases reported on Sunday, 179 on Saturday, 170 on Friday, 178 on Thursday, and 313 additional cases were reported on Wednesday.

Including Tuesday’s new cases, the total number of active COVID-19 infections sits at 2,804. “This is the lowest that it’s been since October 15 of last year,” said Dr. Corriveau.

The province’s testing positivity rate was 2.9%.

There are currently 271 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, including 68 in intensive care.

Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,274.

Since March 2020, there have been 230,705 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, and 225,627 have since recovered.

As of June 14, a total of 3,408,407 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 792,356 individuals are fully immunized against the virus.

Dr. Corriveau will provide another live update on COVID-19 in Alberta later this week.