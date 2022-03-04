Alberta to provide $10 million to Ukrainian organizations

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced on Friday that the province will provide more than $10 million to Ukrainian organizations.

Kenney made the announcement in Calgary while touting his recent provincial budget.

“We feel so strongly, in part because of the deep historical and human connection between Alberta and Ukraine. We owe so much to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” said Kenney.

The announcement of today’s funding is in addition to the AGLC’s pulling Russian alcohol off store shelves and expediting applications for permanent residency in Alberta.

The Alberta government will give $5 million to the Canada Ukraine foundation to provide urgent humanitarian aid and a further $5 million to the World Ukrainian Congresses “Unite with Ukraine” campaign.

“This contribution will help equip 5,000 members of the Ukrainian territorial defence force,” said Kenney.

The province will also be giving $350,000 to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta provincial council for efforts in the province.

“In the scale of things, these are relatively moderate measures, but they do demonstrate the solidarity of Albertans with Ukraine.”

Kenney added he will be visiting a Russian Orthodox Church in Calgary that was the target of vandalism over the weekend.