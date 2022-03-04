A festival celebrating everything Ukraine returns to Edmonton this spring

A festival showcasing the culture, food, and customs of Ukraine is coming back to Edmonton this spring.
The UFest Edmonton Ukrainian Festival is set to be held on May 27 and 28 at Borden Park.
The fest began in 2018, and over the past couple of years, they’ve had to modify some of their offerings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apart from delicious Ukrainian food, lively music, and fun performances, there will also be a new beer garden that will allow patrons to enjoy their beverages in the same section as the stages and food vendors.
Start pouring that Ukrainian vodka!
Expect to eat scrumptious Ukrainian dishes like pyrohy, holubsti, nalysnyky, borshcht, shashlyky, and more. Several popular food trucks will also be on site offering their twist on Ukrainian cuisine. Mmm!
So mark your calendars and get to UFest this May to support our Ukrainian Edmontonians, learn about their culture, and enjoy yourself. A festival with an ample amount of savoury pierogis? We are sold.
UFest Edmonton Ukrainian Festival
When: May 27 and 28
Where: Borden Park (11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton)