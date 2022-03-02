Police search for suspect after red paint splashed on Russian church in Alberta

Police in Calgary are looking to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for splashing red paint on a Russian church over the weekend.

On Saturday at approximately 9:40 pm, a man allegedly entered the fenced yard of the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church, located at 905 8 Avenue NE, and damaged the church by flinging red paint to the front doors.

The man then fled the scene on foot and was last seen walking northbound on 8 Street NE.

The church also posted to their Facebook account, urging people to not incite hatred.

“Most of our parishioners are now praying for their relatives and loved ones in Ukraine. In this regard, we urge you not to allow thoughts and actions aimed at inciting hatred between people,” the church stated.



We are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for vandalism at the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church this past weekend. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or @CanStopCrime. #yychttps://t.co/nlZvhW93qp pic.twitter.com/0XBXK15yev — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 2, 2022

The man is described as approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, and at the time of the incident, he was wearing a black toque, black face mask, brown anorak style coat, dark blue jeans, glasses and black runners with white soles.

The Hate Crimes Team is currently investigating the incident and it is not yet clear what motivated the vandalism.