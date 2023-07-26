Aisle 24 is finally in Alberta!

We’ve all heard of zero-waste markets, but what about zero-contact grocery stores? Well, this brand offers the latter, and it’s finally opened in Alberta.

Located at 11937 Jasper Avenue and 10142 104th Street NW, there are now two locations in Edmonton. This market is cashierless, unattended, and open 24/7. Customers simply download the Aisle 24 mobile app, register for an account, and gain access to the store to do their shopping.

At the end of their shop, patrons can check themselves out with contactless payment.

So when can Calgary expect to get an outpost?

The small-format grocery market concept revealed big expansion plans for Canada back in 2021, and YYC is on the list. Several dozen locations are planned for Alberta and BC over the next two to three years so it could be a while, but hopefully Calgary doesn’t have too long to wait. The two Edmonton openings are a great sign.

This concept currently has two store formats: Resident Markets, which are smaller-footprint stores located within a residential community, and Community Markets, which are more extensive and “accessible to the general community.”

The company currently operates a handful of outposts in Ontario, Quebec, and now Alberta.

We’ll keep you posted on future store openings.

