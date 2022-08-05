You can buy this house in Alberta for $135K, but you'll own only half of it

In what could be one of the most bizarre real estate listings of 2022, you can buy *half* of this house in Alberta but will likely never be able to move into it.

Listed for just $135,800, the home in southeast Edmonton offers six bedrooms and two bathrooms — but the buyer will likely never get to enjoy the property.

“Civil Enforcement Sale 50% Of The House Is Being Sold Sight-Unseen, Where-Is, As-Is At The Price Of $135,800,” the listing for the home 6716 95 Avenue NW stated.

“This is a great deal.”

The house was touted as having a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, three bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom and a two-piece ensuite upstairs; however, the listing cautioned the latter was “assumed.”

In the basement, there are three bedrooms, a family room, a three-piece bathroom, a utility room and a laundry room, with the latter being assumed.

The listing offered no photos of the interior of the home.

“All information and measurements have been obtained from the City of Edmonton, an appraisal and/or assumed, and could not be confirmed,” the listing added.

“There is no access to this property.”