Advisories are in place at beaches along two lakes in Alberta after elevated levels of fecal bacteria were discovered.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued the advisories for Alberta Beach on Lac Ste. Anne and Losegun Lake on July 12 and 11, respectively.

AHS said in the advisory that due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria currently present in the water of Alberta Beach on Lac Ste. Anne, located in Lac Ste. Anne County, and Losegun Lake, both within the North Zone of AHS, AHS is advising the public not to swim or wade at this beach area, effective immediately.

Testing of the lake water at this beach location detected elevated levels of fecal bacteria. At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water, and there is the possibility of skin, ear, and eye infections with water contact.

As always, visitors and residents are reminded never to drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the water at both locations.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

There is also a flurry of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisories in place for lakes across Alberta, which can be found here.