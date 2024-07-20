This $2.8M mansion just outside Calgary has EIGHT bedrooms and a $50K landscaping credit

A one-year-old mansion just outside Calgary is up for grabs, and along with its eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a $50,000 landscaping credit is being tossed in, too.

Located at 35 Windhorse Green in Rocky View County, the more than 4,7000-square-foot home is listed for a lovely $2,850,000.

In addition to owning a gorgeous house that was built just last year, it also sits on two acres, so you can have a little room to play around on the property, too.

Ok, let’s get into some of the key features of this mansion, shall we?

Everybody loves a perfect kitchen, and this puppy features Jenn Air appliances, a massive quartz island, and a matching backsplash.

The vaulted living room is the place to be, with a full two-storey granite and herringbone mantle, and the chandelier above is imported and custom, naturally!

A large main bedroom completes the main floor living, opening directly to the full-width rear deck. It has a custom-built dressing room and five-piece ensuite, along with a main floor laundry room with additional storage.

On the second level, you’ll find two more full suites, each with sleeping quarters, five-piece ensuites, and dressing rooms.

Two more spacious bedrooms share a five-piece “jack and jill” ensuite and a second full laundry.

Our favourite part of the house is the central library or flex space, which overlooks the main living area and offers dazzling views through the big windows.

You can either stroll downstairs or ride the full-sized elevator to the walkout basement, which has another suite, complete with its own four-piece ensuite and the seventh bedroom with a large walk-in closet.

“A large flex room or den, exercise room with rubber tile floor, fully wired theatre, open rec room with wet bar, and a three-piece bath complete the lower level which walks out directly to the sheltered patio,” its listing added.

When it comes to the place where you’ll park your rides and toys, both double garages feature epoxy floors and 240V outlets for your level two EV charger or workshop tools.

The second garage is oversized and has plenty of room for your motorized toys or large equipment. We love to see it!

If you weren’t sold on this property after all that we have already mentioned, the buyer will also get a $50,000 landscaping credit from the seller, as well as existing irrigation systems, so you’ll be able to curtail the backyard to your heart’s desire, including the already graded pond in the southeast corner of the property.