Location, location: $1.75M Japanese-inspired home in Edmonton's Old Strathcona

Allison Stephen
Jul 20 2024, 3:00 pm
Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

You could be the new owner of a gorgeous Japanese-inspired home located on one of Edmonton’s most coveted addresses, but it will cost a small fortune.

This home, located at 10439 Saskatchewan Drive, was recently listed on the market and is selling for $1,750,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house blends a Chicago loft with Japanese-inspired elements to create more than 5,000 square feet of pristine living space.

The house includes a third-floor office space, a main-floor office, plus a rooftop patio offering full views of downtown and Edmonton’s stunning river valley. For those who work from home, could you imagine a better setup!?

The steel beams and woodwork have all been carefully and thoughtfully curated throughout the home.

“This home’s unique positioning on Saskatchewan Drive has captured every element of location, views, river valley & quality like no other,” the real estate listing writes.

There’s a second patio attached to the spacious primary suite, offering similar stunning views of the river valley.

We love the loft spaces in the bedrooms of this home.

In the backyard, you’ll find more Japanese elements on the back patio, with plenty of space to grow the garden of your dreams.

It’s undoubtedly a gorgeous house, and that location can’t be beat. But for close to $2 million, we may have to pass for now.

Would you buy this house? Let us know in the comments.

