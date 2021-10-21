Calling all dog lovers: Calgary Humane Society needs your help

If you’ve been considering adopting or fostering a dog, now’s the time to act.

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) is seeking “urgent help” as their shelter is full and they have no more space for dogs.

CHS posted to Instagram on Wednesday seeking potential canine foster and adoptive parents, saying, “We are full of dogs!”

CHS is a multi-service animal shelter and a law enforcement agency appointed by the provincial government to enforce Alberta’s Animal Protection Act. The organization is currently undergoing a Facility Enhancement Project at its 4455 110th Avenue SE shelter, expected to be complete in spring 2022 and coinciding with the organization’s centennial birthday.

Once finished, the renovations will allow CHS to exceed the standard of care in animal welfare and operate under the best sheltering practices possible; however, during the construction period, it means that the organization has less space to house animals, leading to the shelter reaching “critical capacity.”

The organization is calling on the community to either “adopt a dog or become a foster parent ASAP” to ensure that they can continue admitting animals in need.

Anyone who mentions the Instagram post at the shelter by October 31 will receive a 50% discount on adult dog adoption fees (not including puppies) along with a special gift from the Calgary Humane Society’s Pet Gear store.

When considering fostering a dog, Abbey Leach, Foster Program Supervisor at CHS, wrote in an email to “please note that priority will be given to no-pet homes.” “But,” she continued, “we can always arrange a dog-to-dog meet and greet at the shelter so don’t let that discourage you!” Leach says that the Calgary Humane Society is also very short on space for cats, rabbits, and exotic animals, and anyone who is interested in these species can contact the shelter to discuss fostering or adopting.

If you have room in your home and heart for a furry (or scaly, or feathered) new friend, you can book an adoption appointment or sign up to become a foster parent.

And if you’re not able to take on a pet at this time, you can still help out the animals by purchasing tickets for the Fall JACKPAWT 50/50 draw. The winner will take half of the prize money, with the other half going towards supporting vulnerable animals in the community. Tickets can be purchased for as little as $10 until October 25 at 11:59 pm, and every little bit helps!