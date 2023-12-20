This 2.4-acre Calgary-area mansion is an entertainer's dream

Surrounded by trees and sitting on 2.4 acres of forested land just outside of Calgary, there’s a modern-day mansion that could be yours for $2.68 million.

The 4,900 sq ft estate located at 6 Cummer Place, Rocky View County — 30 km west of the city in Bragg Creek — has expansive foothill views and is just a short walk away from several hiking trails.

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the living, dining, and kitchen areas help to showcase Alberta’s world-renowned landscape.

The primary bedroom is massive with a walk-in closet, a fireplace, and access to the rear deck that features south-facing views of greenery.

Natural elements, including stone and wood, are used in the interior and bring to mind the forests and valleys of Bragg Creek that encircle the home.

There are plenty of lavish details in the kitchen, too, including quartz counters, custom cabinets and millwork, custom teak accents, and high-end appliances.

The home also has an indoor squash court, a home gym, a cedar sauna, a theatre room, and a 40-ft indoor lap pool with a hot tub.

It’s listed on the market by Century 21 Bamber Realty Ltd.

With over 11,000 sq ft of living space and six bathrooms, the home has the potential to suit families or groups of all sizes.