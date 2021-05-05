These are the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary

Good news for YYC house-hunters – you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own home.

In this month’s roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable properties can be found throughout the city for $295,000 and under.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these properties offer updated kitchens, recently replaced flooring, and brand new windows.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these Calgary real estate listings.

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

913 sq ft

In this Southview home, house-hunters will find a large main floor living room, a side entrance that would allow for the development of a separate basement suite, and several updates, including a new furnace, windows, and laminate flooring. The property has a long driveway with space to add a garage, and a sunny, west-facing backyard.

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

780 sq ft

Move into this Pineridge home, featuring an open floor plan throughout the main level, with a generously sized kitchen, laminate flooring, and large windows. The property has a fully developed basement, a spacious, fully fenced backyard, and easy access to shopping, schools, parks, and public transit.

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

753 sq ft

Located in Coventry Hills, this home boasts vaulted ceilings, an open-concept kitchen with all new appliances, and new windows. The property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The backyard has a deck with vinyl fencing and high-end grassy turf.

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

906 sq ft

This starter home in Whitehorn is currently under renovation, with lots of potential for a handyman or woman. A finished basement, fully fenced backyard, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms would give a small family lots of living space.

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

464 sq ft

This extensively renovated, single-family home is located in Marlborough Park, offering soaring vaulted ceilings and a gorgeous patio. “Don’t let the reported size fool you,” reads the listing, and with the two bedrooms located below grade and not included in the size, the property feels spacious. Both bedrooms have large windows, so it won’t even feel like you’re in a basement.