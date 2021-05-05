These are the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary
Good news for YYC house-hunters – you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own home.
In this month’s roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable properties can be found throughout the city for $295,000 and under.
A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these properties offer updated kitchens, recently replaced flooring, and brand new windows.
If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these Calgary real estate listings.
5. $295,000: 2011 Redwood Crescent SE
Listing details:
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 913 sq ft
In this Southview home, house-hunters will find a large main floor living room, a side entrance that would allow for the development of a separate basement suite, and several updates, including a new furnace, windows, and laminate flooring. The property has a long driveway with space to add a garage, and a sunny, west-facing backyard.
4. $290,000: 6701 29th Avenue NE
Listing details:
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 780 sq ft
Move into this Pineridge home, featuring an open floor plan throughout the main level, with a generously sized kitchen, laminate flooring, and large windows. The property has a fully developed basement, a spacious, fully fenced backyard, and easy access to shopping, schools, parks, and public transit.
3. $274,900: 51 Coventry Lane NE
Listing details:
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 753 sq ft
Located in Coventry Hills, this home boasts vaulted ceilings, an open-concept kitchen with all new appliances, and new windows. The property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The backyard has a deck with vinyl fencing and high-end grassy turf.
2. $249,500: 558 Whitehill Place NE
Listing details:
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 906 sq ft
This starter home in Whitehorn is currently under renovation, with lots of potential for a handyman or woman. A finished basement, fully fenced backyard, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms would give a small family lots of living space.
1. $225,000: 5535 Maddock Drive NE
Listing details:
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 464 sq ft
This extensively renovated, single-family home is located in Marlborough Park, offering soaring vaulted ceilings and a gorgeous patio. “Don’t let the reported size fool you,” reads the listing, and with the two bedrooms located below grade and not included in the size, the property feels spacious. Both bedrooms have large windows, so it won’t even feel like you’re in a basement.