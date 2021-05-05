These are the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary

Calgary real estate is on the low side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have extravagant homes on the market.

In our May roundup of Zoocasa‘s most expensive real estate listings in Calgary, property highlights include a climatized wine room, a large theatre area, lakefront views, a home gym, and spa-style ensuite bathrooms.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

These are the most expensive listings in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 3,699 sq ft

This classic Varsity Estates home backs onto Silver Springs Golf Course, with views of the 15th and 16th fairways from wall-to-wall windows in the property’s atrium and adjacent family room. Other Features: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, large fully finished basement, a park across the street, and walking distance from a shopping centre, LRT station, and Safeway.

Living Space: 2,477 sq ft

This fully renovated walkout home in Calgary’s Hamptons neighbourhood features new windows, an updated kitchen that includes an 8-burner gas stove with two ovens, farm style sink, and a double edge quartz waterfall island and a finished basement with a gym area. Other Features: Six bedrooms, three bathrooms, white oak wide plank hardwood flooring through the main and upper floors, a large master retreat with a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite, and professionally landscaped front and back yards.

Living Space: 2,405 sq ft

This updated and well-maintained home in Roxboro boasts a wood-burning fireplace, an abundance of natural light, a sunny eating nook, and a family room with a window seat and built-in bookshelves. Other Features: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a steam shower in the ensuite, spacious double-height foyer, an oversized insulated double garage, and dark oak hardwood flooring.

Living Space: 3,031 sq ft

Residing in the Mount Royal neighbourhood, this timeless, elegant home has designer lighting, a wood-burning fireplace, a butler’s pantry, and a basement with in-floor heating, a media/rec room, and a gym. Other Features: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a three-car garage, hardwood flooring, custom entry doors, railings, and cabinetry, and only five minutes from downtown Calgary.