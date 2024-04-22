Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

This stunning $4.3M lake house is for sale in Calgary right now

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 22 2024, 4:20 pm
CIR Realty

If you love the open water but are bound to live in the city, this awesome lake house in Calgary could be the perfect compromise.

Complete with stunning lake views and a private dock; you won’t have to sacrifice all the amenities and convenience of urban life in order to keep your boat nearby.

The $4,340,000 mansion located at 419 Lake Placid Green SE backs onto Lake Bonaventure and offers many creature comforts and activities year-round.

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

The spacious interior spans over 6330 square feet and offers an open layout with large vaulted ceilings. 

According to its Zoocasa listing, it is designed to reflect a “French Country ambience,” which adds to its cozy and laid-back appeal.

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

It is a double-primary bungalow, making it the perfect spot for anyone who enjoys hosting their guests in luxury (or a couple who prefers separate bedrooms). 

In addition to the two primary bedrooms, there are three more bedrooms and five bathrooms.

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

The lake makes it the perfect location for anyone who enjoys outdoor activities, no matter the season. 

Whether you enjoy paddle-boarding, swimming, summer picnics, and fishing during the warmer months or skating, hockey, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing in the winter, there is no shortage of things to do from the comfort and ease of your own backyard!

After hitting the lake, you’ll easily be able to relax at home with three fireplaces spread throughout the house!

CIR Realty

CIR Realty

Have you always dreamt of a lakeside home? Let us know what activities you’d be excited to take on in the comments!

