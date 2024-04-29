Alberta could finally be getting a train line between Calgary and Edmonton

After years of anticipation from locals, Alberta could finally be getting a train line connecting its two biggest cities.

The announcement was made Monday morning by Premier Danielle Smith as part of the Passenger Rail Master Plan which includes a number of substantial planned changes coming to Alberta’s railway systems.

It was revealed that a connecting train line between Calgary and Edmonton is in the works to help Albertans enjoy their commutes more easily and affordably.

Alberta’s vision for a passenger rail system would include public, private, or hybrid passenger rail, including:

A commuter rail system for the Calgary area that connects surrounding communities and the Calgary International Airport to downtown.

A commuter rail system for the Edmonton area that connects surrounding communities and the Edmonton International Airport to downtown.

Regional rail lines from Calgary and Edmonton to the Rocky Mountain parks

a regional rail line between Calgary and Edmonton, with a local transit hub in Red Deer. Municipal-led LRT systems in Calgary and Edmonton that integrate with the provincial passenger rail system.

Rail hubs serving the major cities that would provide linkages between a commuter rail system, regional rail routes, and municipal-led mass transit systems.

The province has committed $9 million to support the development of the plan in the 2024 budget and the full plan is expected to be completed by 2025.

The Master Plan will include a cost-benefit analysis, governance, and delivery model and will take into account future population growth and technology like hydrogen-powered trains.

“Canada’s railways appreciate the Alberta government’s efforts to conduct a fact-based study on the potential for passenger rail service that recognizes the essential need to protect current and future freight rail capacity. Any proposal to co-locate passenger service in freight corridors must demonstrate the ability to preserve the freight rail capacity required to move goods in support of the province’s economy, today and tomorrow. Rail is the greenest mode of ground transportation for both people and goods,” says Marc Brazeau, president and CEO, Railway Association of Canada.

The announcement also includes new train lines to connect people in surrounding commuter cities to the major downtown cores and regional rail lines from Calgary and Edmonton to the Rocky Mountain parks.