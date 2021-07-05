27 Calgary communities will have photo radar this July

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of July.

To address community needs, the Calgary Police Service has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This July, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following Calgary communities:

Bridlewood

Douglasdale/Douglasglen

Dover

Evergreen

Forest Lawn

Hawkwood

Hillhurst

Lakeview

McKenzie Towne

Midnapore

Montgomery

Richmond

Roxboro

Saddleridge

Scenic Acres

Shawnessy

Skyview Ranch

South Calgary

Springbank Hill

Strathcona

Sunalta

Sunridge Industrial Park

Taradale

Thorncliffe

University Heights

Willow Park

Winston Heights/Mountview

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints. “These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service in a news release.

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all phases of a traffic signal, including red lights.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land a driver in front of a judge.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said the Calgary Police Service.