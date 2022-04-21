A Look Inside: Section of a former synagogue turned $1.9M Calgary home with Disney mural (PHOTOS)

Located in the historic House of Israel, built in 1949, this Calgary home was part of a former synagogue before becoming a private residence.

Listed for $1,999,000 by Spencer Stupka and Emma Grace May of Charles Realty, the 112 8th Avenue SE property features plenty of modern, luxurious touches alongside nods to its past.

The townhome boasts sleek porcelain tile, custom drapery, a hand-painted mural of an iconic Disney mascot, and numerous surfaces and textures, creating a unique, one-of-a-kind property.

You might also like: On the rise: Calgary experienced greater annual rent increase than areas near Toronto

A Look Inside: $3.1M Canmore home with mountain views, sauna, and cold barrel plunge tub (PHOTOS)

Calgary ranks among the top 10 most affordable housing markets in the world

Aptly named The Synagogue, the exposed concrete wall on the inside of the property used to be the exterior wall of the Synagogue, Stupka tells Daily Hive.

“The arch where Mickey Mouse is painted used to be an entry door into the Synagogue before they converted them into private residences,” he added.

The main floor has a large dining room, a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf with an exposed ladder, a huge living room with recessed lighting and floor-to-ceiling drapery, and a pop-culture-inspired bathroom wrapped in Andrea Marcaccini wallpaper.

The crown jewel, however, is the chef’s kitchen, including the Mickey Mouse mural. The kitchen is home to the original exterior facade and entrance of the House of Israel, made more modern with a custom-painted mural of the Disney mascot.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including SubZero refrigerator, an oversized island with countertops, and a 120 Pure Edge Suspension light fixture.

The 2,367-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and soaring 14-foot ceilings, making the property feel that much more spacious.

The primary suite is a true masterpiece, with suspended Bocci pendant lighting, Sonos speakers, its own south-facing balcony, and air conditioning for those hot Calgary summers.

The five-piece ensuite offers a spa-like retreat, complete with dual vanities, a soaker, tub, plenty of sunlight, and a glass-enclosed steam shower.

In addition to the primary suite, the upper level offers three other spacious bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom.

The developed walk-out basement features a fourth bedroom, a large home gym containing a large fitness room, and an infrared five-person sauna for rejuvenating after a workout or relaxing after a long day.

The renovated, double attached garage can be accessed through the mudroom, which offers plenty of storage, and the sunken terrace is also accessed through the lower level. The south-facing patio offers the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a drink near the outdoor fire.

The property also has AC on the main floor, built-in Sonos speakers, new windows throughout, an additional outdoor parking stall, and smart lighting.

“Also something interesting to note,” said Stupka, “is that the entire roof of the property could be turned into a rooftop patio with great downtown views and an excellent vantage point to watch the Stampede Fireworks!”

If you’re looking for a luxurious home that offers views, modern additions, and plenty of history, this is the place for you.