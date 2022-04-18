A Look Inside: $3.1M Canmore home with mountain views, sauna, and cold barrel plunge tub (PHOTOS)

A home for sale in Canmore offers the perfect work/rest balance, complete with soaring ceilings, mountain views, a wood-burning fireplace, and a home gym and spa.

The 1201 Larch Avenue property is listed by RE/MAX Alpine Realty for $3,148,000 and features plenty of luxurious amenities inside of a stunning cabin-style home that fits right into its mountainous surroundings.

Located on the montane valley floor, the 3,800-square-foot Canmore home is just a five-minute drive or 25-minute stroll from the town’s main street, so you’re slightly removed from the hustle and bustle but not too far away if you choose to take part in the action.

The property is also located close to the Bow River pathways, making it even easier to get out and enjoy nature. And if you’re missing the big city life, you’re just over an hour’s drive from downtown Calgary.

The Canmore home boasts an open-plan living space with timber-accented vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace in the large, bright “great room,” and clear acrylic concrete heated floors.

There are three bedrooms plus a den, three bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

The primary bedroom features a six-piece ensuite, a fireplace, and access to a private south deck in the treetops, creating a picture-perfect retreat.

This main floor is surrounded by glass, allowing for gorgeous vistas of trees, mountains, and the property’s expansive yard and outbuilding.

The chef’s kitchen has top-of-the-line Bosch and Miele appliances, African tapestry granite countertops, a reverse osmosis system, and on-demand hot water.

The dining area has plenty of space for a huge table, making the home perfect for dinner parties and large families.

To combine an active lifestyle with a relaxing getaway, the house has its own gym and spa area. The spa features an eight-person clear cedar sauna, a shower, and a cold barrel plunge tub.

To further encourage active living and allow space for hobbies, there’s also a mudroom and an oversize garage complete with a workshop.

The artisan-built property has custom glass, millwork, and cabinets, along with numerous built-ins. It all comes together to combine luxury and comfort, creating a perfect vacation home or – for the lucky ones among us – primary residence in the Rockies.