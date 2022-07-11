10 things to do in Calgary this week: July 11 to 17

If the Stampede isn’t enough for you, there is also a legendary musical coming to town and an amazing exhibit to blow your mind at Telus Spark.

And if you just want to stay at the grounds, there are a couple of free days to take advantage of.

Here are 10 things to do this week in Calgary.

See the world-famous Hamilton

What: This is your chance to be in the room where it happens! With music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, check out the story of Alexander Hamilton all month at the Jube. See the show about the revolution that started a revolution of its own in musical theatre.

When: July 12 to 31

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14 Avenue NW) Cost: Depends on the show

Get into the Stampede for free on Community Day!

What: TC Energy Community Day means free admission! From 10 am to 2 pm admission to the grounds is free. For seniors (65+), admission is free all day and you can get free pancakes and coffee until 10:30 am.

When: July 12

Where: Calgary Stampede

Cost: Free

Kids get into the Stampede for free at BMO Kids Day

What: A great chance to let the young ones take in the Stampede experience. Check out the free breakfast in the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 to 9:30 am while quantities last, and a free variety show from 8 to 10 am. Admission to the grounds is free for children 12 and under all day.

When: July 13

Where: Calgary Stampede

Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium

What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.

When: On now until July 31

Where: Telus Spark (220 Saint George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $29

Check out as many pancake breakfasts as you can handle!

What: A Stampede tradition, some would say the best stampede tradition. Pancake breakfasts are spread out across the city during the massive event. See how many you can get to!

When: Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 17

Time: Varies by location

Where: All throughout the city

Take in some Music in the Plaza

What: The shows will take place inside Heritage Park at the historic Didsbury bandstand, where attendees can come together with a safe and comfortable amount of wide-open space. Enjoy some of the best acts the local music scene has to offer. As always, rain or shine, the show will go on. From folk to funk and country to Celtic, this year’s line-up of FREE concerts offers something to suit any taste.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31

Time: 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: Free

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: June 30 to September 5

Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell at Canada’s National Music Centre – 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)