There is a dinosaur nesting site in Alberta and you can see it for yourself (PHOTOS)

Alberta has tons of prehistoric things to check out and a stop at a dinosaur nesting site just outside of Lethbridge is a must-see.

If you are looking for one heck of a history lesson then you have to visit Devil’s Coulee and the Devil’s Coulee Dinosaur Museum in Warner.

Back in 1987, a local girl, Wendy Sloboda, was hiking through the coulees of the Milk River Ridge, when she came across what she believed to be dinosaur eggs shells.

The finding was confirmed by Dr. Len Hills at the University of Calgary and Dr. Phillip Currie at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology.

The discovery by Sloboda led to the Royal Tyrrell to send a team to the area to search for more eggs, and in 1997 10 fossilized dinosaur eggs belonging to what’s believed to have come from a Hadrosaur, specifically a Hypacrosaurus, were found.

If you make the drive and are in the southern Alberta area and you check out the nesting site, don’t forget to stop by the museum to see a Hadrosaur nest, embryo, murals, exhibits, ancient fossils, and dinosaur models.

The 2023 season hours are from 10 am to 4 pm on Tuesday to Sunday, with site tours of the nesting site running from 11 am to 2 pm.

Admission rates start at free for children under three and go up to $35 for adults that want to check out both the museum and the nesting site.

Devil’s Coulee Dinosaur & Heritage Museum

Address: 300 County Road, Warner