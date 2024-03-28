Victoria is pretty remarkable, right? After all, you’re here reading this. We figured that whenever folks are discussing the city’s uniqueness, we’ll highlight it.

This week, in a VictoriaBC subreddit thread, participants delved into the intricacies of what makes this place special, for better or worse.

Here are our favourite comments.

Victoria enjoys a sub-Mediterranean climate, marked by gentle, moist winters and pleasantly dry, warm summers with moderate temperatures. It’s an ideal climate for year-round activities, adding to the city’s distinct charm. It’s also one of the sunniest cities in BC!

Victoria is a shining example of the “15-minute city.” On a good day, traversing from one end of town to the other can take between 15 to 20 minutes by car. Downtown’s well-developed bike lane network simplifies commuting on your bike and can be much more favourable than driving. Plus, there are year-round gardens. There’s a reason it’s been dubbed the Garden City.

With 13 municipalities, each with its own bylaws and often within 20 minutes of each other, the amount of mayors and councillors here is definitely… special. Whether that’s good or bad is up to you.

The rainfall during November and February makes Victoria one of the most green places in the country. And speaking of green, Beacon Hill Park recently reopened its petting zoo (with three new baby goats!). The spring season is often marked by the daily goat run, too. And on the topic of spring, when it comes to beaches, we’re spoilt for choice within walking distance. Among our favorites? Gonzales, Saxe Point, Dallas Road, and Willows.

Living in the shadow of Vancouver, people make certain assumptions about Victoria that are not entirely accurate. While rainfall is indeed a feature of Vancouver Island, it’s notably less than in Vancouver. On average, Victoria experiences slightly lower rainfall.

So, what do you find special about Victoria? Let us know in the comments.