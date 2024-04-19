Victoria could be in for some doobie-ous weather this 4/20 weekend

As the iconic 4/20 celebration rolls around this weekend, Victoria is being treated to a weather forecast showcasing the many moods of spring: from sunny skies to gusty winds and the possibility of showers, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Kicking off on Friday night, clear skies will pave the way for stargazers and nighttime revellers alike, with temperatures dipping to a comfortable low of 8°C.

Saturday, April 20, brings a mix of sun, smoke clouds (if you partake in 4/20 celebrations), and rain clouds. As the day progresses, there’s a 30% chance of showers later in the afternoon. Be prepared for a shift in the breeze, with winds picking up to southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 by late afternoon.

As evening falls, showers are forecasted and winds will remain brisk. Overnight temperatures will hover around a mild 8°C.

Sunday, April 21 offers a chance for redemption as the skies clear once more. Highs will reach 12°C. However, it will be a windy day.

As night falls on Sunday, clear skies prevail and temperatures will drop to a chilly low of 3°C.

From sunny highs to windy nights, this weekend’s weather will surely make those summer days that much sweeter.