7 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: April 26 to 28

April showers bring May flowers, right? We hope so!
If that’s the case, it’s time to root down and rise to the weekend occasion — as in, all of the awesome events coming at us!
Check out seven of the best events going on this weekend in Victoria.
Mark Farina at Capital Ballroom
Check out this Chicago house, acid jazz and downtempo DJ this Friday night for a big night of dance.
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria, BC
When: Friday, April 26; doors at 9 pm
Tickets: $16.50 to $26.50 online or at the door
Emo Night at Lucky Bar
Swoop your hair, grab your hoodie, and put on your skinny jeans, it’s Emo Night at Lucky Bar featuring all of the best emo bangers.
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 26; from 10 pm to 2 am
Tickets: $12 online; $15 at the door
Father Funk & Slynk at Capital Ballroom
Get stuck in a funk at this EDM show featuring some of the freshest, illest, and funkiest beats from funk troubadours Father Funk and Slynk. It’s a barrel of fun, so bring your dancing shoes.
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria, BC
When: Saturday, April 27; music starts at 9:30 pm
Tickets: $16.50 to $26.50 online or at the door
Mayfair Mall Spring Fair
It’s a classic fair with all of your favourite rides, mini-donuts, and carnival games, and super close to home at the Mayfair Mall parking lot!
When: Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, April 28
Time: 3 to 10 pm on weekdays; Noon to 10 pm on Saturday; Noon to 6 pm on Sunday
Where: Blanshard and Finlayson Street parking lot
Tickets: $37 online or at the fair
Spring Halloween Market at Market Square
Join local makers for a Halfway to Halloween Market! Find the market on the lower level of Market Square (Unit #29).
When: Saturday, April 27; from 11 am to 4 pm.
Where: 540 Johnson Street, Victoria
Tickets: $2 admission
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder tribute night at the Sports View Lounge
Victoria musicians will honour some of the best roots musicians ever to pick up the guitar: Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder.
When: Saturday, April 27; music at 7:30 pm
Where: 1975 Bee Street, Victoria
Tickets: $30 admission
Real Ponchos and Aiden Ayers Live at Wheelies
Psychedelic country soul band Real Ponchos will take over this classic motorcycle cafe in Rock Bay with opener Aiden Ayers.
Where: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria
When: Sunday, April 28; starts at 3 pm
Tickets: $20 online; $25 at the door