It’s surprising to think that someone would be torn between the small Washington town of Leavenworth and the vibrant energy of Vancouver.

Yet, when a Reddit user from Portland asked which destination to choose to take his parents for a weekend getaway, the r/Washington subreddit gave an unexpected answer: bypass both and visit Victoria instead.

The comparison between Leavenworth and Vancouver is intriguing from the start: on the one hand, you have Leavenworth with its quaint Bavarian charm and relaxed countryside vibe. On the other hand, Vancouver offers a vibrant urban experience brimming with events, diverse cuisine, and outdoor adventures. Those frequenting the r/Washington subreddit felt that Victoria would be the better choice.

“Vancouver is beautiful, but unless you really have time to dig in, it might feel like just another big city. Victoria has more immediate charm, though getting there is more of an undertaking,” said r/zombuca.

“Victoria is nicer than Vancouver, in my opinion. Plus, you get a ferry ride from Port Angeles,” said r/kateinoly.

“Go to Victoria on the Clipper ferry. It’s smaller and more tourist-oriented than Vancouver,” added r/Candid-Mine5119.

That said, Vancouver got some love, too, specifically its food, nature hikes, and shopping.

“If you’re wanting a different kind of PNW big city experience with people and food from literally all over the world, then Vancouver is the place,” said r/kboy7211.

“If you can do a full weekend and go all-out, do Vancouver. Get up to Grouse Mountain for some views. Go eat some dim sum. Visit Stanley Park and the Vancouver Aquarium. Get some shopping going on your strong US dollars,” said r/mjarrett.

Of course, Leavenworth received its flowers, too, specifically for being a more friendly city for a weekend getaway.

“If you’re wanting to be out in the country and have German food and a beer or two, then Leavenworth is the place,” said r/kboy7211.

“The timeframe would be good to see late fall colors near Leavenworth. Vancouver is really big, so unless you plan your visit beforehand, it can be daunting. If they like beer, Leavenworth is fun and there’s really good food,” said r/HumpaDaBear.

Redditors from across the state chimed in, praising each city and its differences.

The general consensus was that this was an odd decision. But what left no doubt was that Victoria should at least be in the running.

What would you choose? Email [email protected] with your thoughts.