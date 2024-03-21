In a touching display of compassion and dedication, the Victoria Humane Society (VHS) opened its doors to 21 new furry residents, comprising 20 adorable puppies and one adult mama dog.

Initially, VHS said it was tasked to pick up 14 puppies from Williams Lake, BC, and then was asked to take six more puppies and their mom.

The journey wasn’t easy for the pups, and according to VHS, it was a logistical challenge to accommodate the mama and pups through such a journey.

VHS noted it was made possible by the tireless efforts of volunteers, notably Peter Lawson. From traversing the distance from Williams Lake to Vancouver to navigating the ferry back to Victoria, Lawson’s commitment ensured the safe passage of these animals.

Acknowledgement is also due to the compassionate “big truck drivers” who helped during the journey.

Once in Victoria, a team of expert volunteers took over, providing the puppies and mama dog with much-needed care, including baths, medications, vaccinations, and, “of course,” a ton of snuggles, VHS said.

As the puppies settle into their foster homes, VHS will continue to monitor them and provide necessary medical attention and affection before being made available for adoption.

If you want to stay tuned for updates on their journey towards finding forever homes, follow the Victoria Humane Society here and check their website.