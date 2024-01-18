$51 million in provincial funding for BC cities to follow new housing legislation

To assist municipal and regional governments across British Columbia with changing their bylaws and policies to align with new provincial legislative requirements related to housing, the provincial government is providing all jurisdictions with a combined total of $51 million in funding to help cover their costs.

This specifically relates to aligning bylaws and policies with provincial legislation, such as transit-oriented development and small-scale, multi-unit housing on single-family lots.

The funding can be used to help cover municipal costs for updating the province’s required Housing Needs reports, zoning bylaws, development cost charges, community amenity cost charge bylaws, and community plans by hiring consultants and staff and doing research and community engagement.

A total of 188 local governments — 160 municipal governments and 28 regional districts — will receive a share of this grant-based funding, including about $15 million set aside for Metro Vancouver’s municipalities. The grant amounts are based on a flat funding amount of $150,000 for municipal governments and $80,000 for regional districts, plus a per-capita amount based on population — $4.39 per resident in a municipal government and $5.80 per resident under a regional district.

As can be expected, the largest allocations are $3.296 million for the City of Vancouver and $3.022 million for the City of Surrey.

The only other BC cities to receive at least $1 million are all in Metro Vancouver — the City of Burnaby with $1.363 million and the City of Richmond with $1.146 million.

Metro Vancouver Regional District received $268,000, which is lower than some other regional districts, such as $324,000 for the Cowichan Valley Regional District. The neighbouring Fraser Valley Regional District received $203,923.

“There is an urgent need for more homes for people, and we are working with local governments to build this housing faster,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing, in a statement.

“With new housing actions to build homes in our communities, it is important that we support local governments to improve the processes to get the housing built that people in our community desperately need. By providing them with upfront funding, instead of distributing it over time, local governments will be able to support the building of more housing as quickly as possible.”

The full breakdown of grant funding allocations for BC municipal governments, with Metro Vancouver municipalities bolded and italicized:

City of Abbotsford: $910,980 City of Armstrong: $175,453 City of Burnaby: $1,363,444 City of Campbell River: $317,395 City of Castlegar: $189,154 City of Chilliwack: $587,196 City of Colwood: $244,842 City of Coquitlam: $879,175 City of Courtenay: $285,396 City of Cranbrook: $248,235 City of Dawson Creek: $208,927 City of Delta: $655,377 City of Duncan: $173,943 City of Enderby: $164,430 City of Fernie: $175,989 City of Fort St. John: $249,657 City of Grand Forks: $169,294 City of Greenwood: $153,121 City of Kamloops: $614,787 City of Kelowna: $846,430 City of Kimberley: $187,635 City of Langford: $379,457 City of Langley: $288,390 City of Maple Ridge: $583,359 City of Merritt: $183,812 City of Mission: $345,952 City of Nanaimo: $619,936 City of Nelson: $200,766 City of New Westminster: $535,385 City of North Vancouver: $431,057 City of Parksville: $213,686 City of Penticton: $314,454 City of Pitt Meadows: $241,303 City of Port Alberni: $237,804 City of Port Coquitlam: $441,136 City of Port Moody: $320,310 City of Powell River: $213,251 City of Prince George: $514,036 City of Prince Rupert: $208,628 City of Quesnel: $195,142 City of Revelstoke: $187,412 City of Richmond: $1,145,893 City of Rossland: $169,000 City of Salmon Arm: $241,158 City of Surrey: $3,021,683 City of Terrace: $210,297 City of Trail: $186,696 City of Vancouver: $3,295,650 City of Vernon: $354,899 City of Victoria: $582,582 City of West Kelowna: $326,478 City of White Rock: $246,896 City of Williams Lake: $200,358 District of 100 Mile House: $158,991 District of Barriere: $158,596 District of Central Saanich: $233,695 District of Chetwynd: $161,704 District of Clearwater: $161,972 District of Coldstream: $203,360 District of Elkford: $162,103 Township of Esquimalt: $235,583 District of Fort St. James: $157,353 District of Highlands: $161,726 District of Hope: $179,681 District of Houston: $164,180 District of Hudson’s Hope: $154,697 District of Invermere: $166,981 District of Kent: $181,222 District of Kitimat: $188,492 District of Lake Country: $231,057 District of Langley Township: $794,373 District of Lantzville: $167,793 District of Lillooet: $159,518 District of Logan Lake: $160,211 District of Mackenzie: $166,129 District of Metchosin: $172,854 District of New Hazelton: $152,792 District of North Cowichan: $299,774 District of North Saanich: $207,052 District of North Vancouver: $563,354 District of Oak Bay: $235,425 District of Peachland: $177,683 District of Port Edward: $152,151 District of Port Hardy: $169,737 District of Saanich: $712,442 District of Sechelt: $200,731 District of Sicamous: $163,003 District of Sooke: $223,089 District of Sparwood: $168,548 District of Squamish: $256,717 District of Stewart: $151,927 District of Summerland: $207,671 District of Taylor: $156,879 District of Tofino: $161,467 District of Tumbler Ridge: $159,913 District of Ucluelet: $160,031 District of Vanderhoof: $170,945 District of Wells: $150,975 District of West Vancouver: $350,807 Island Municipality of Bowen Island: $168,153 Mountain Resort Municipality of Sun Peaks: $154,386 Northern Rockies Regional Municipality: $171,366 Resort Municipality of Whistler: $210,718 Town of Comox: $218,967 Town of Creston: $175,497 Town of Gibsons: $172,029 Town of Golden: $169,316 Town of Ladysmith: $191,995 Town of Lake Cowichan: $166,195 Town of Oliver: $175,243 Town of Osoyoos: $174,830 Town of Port McNeill: $161,212 Town of Princeton: $164,382 Town of Qualicum Beach: $191,885 Town of Sidney: $206,117 Town of Smithers: $175,493 Town of View Royal: $207,254 Township of Spallumcheen: $175,462 Village of Alert Bay: $152,037 Village of Anmore: $161,041 Village of Ashcroft: $157,476 Village of Belcarra: $153,143 Village of Burns Lake: $158,332 Village of Cache Creek: $154,847 Village of Canal Flats: $153,323 Village of Chase: $161,423 Village of Clinton: $152,739 Village of Cumberland: $171,270 Village of Daajing Giids: $154,473 Village of Fraser Lake: $154,517 Village of Fruitvale: $159,276 Village of Gold River: $155,575 Village of Granisle: $151,378 Village of Harrison Hot Springs: $157,599 Village of Hazelton: $151,558 Village of Kaslo: $154,605 Village of Keremeos: $157,898 Village of Lions Bay: $155,786 Village of Lumby: $159,355 Village of Lytton: $151,247 Village of Masset: $153,293 Village of McBride: $153,020 Village of Midway: $153,271 Village of Montrose: $154,741 Village of Nakusp: $157,704 Village of New Denver: $152,296 Village of Pemberton: $165,949 Village of Port Alice: $153,029 Village of Port Clements: $151,141 Village of Pouce Coupe: $153,718 Village of Radium Hot Springs: $154,460 Village of Salmo: $156,221 Village of Sayward: $151,313 Village of Silverton: $150,953 Village of Slocan: $151,383 Village of Tahsis: $151,286 Village of Telkwa: $156,466 Village of Valemount: $154,412 Village of Warfield: $158,161 Village of Zeballos: $150,571

The full breakdown of grant funding allocations for BC regional districts: