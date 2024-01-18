$51 million in provincial funding for BC cities to follow new housing legislation

To assist municipal and regional governments across British Columbia with changing their bylaws and policies to align with new provincial legislative requirements related to housing, the provincial government is providing all jurisdictions with a combined total of $51 million in funding to help cover their costs.
This specifically relates to aligning bylaws and policies with provincial legislation, such as transit-oriented development and small-scale, multi-unit housing on single-family lots.
The funding can be used to help cover municipal costs for updating the province’s required Housing Needs reports, zoning bylaws, development cost charges, community amenity cost charge bylaws, and community plans by hiring consultants and staff and doing research and community engagement.
A total of 188 local governments — 160 municipal governments and 28 regional districts — will receive a share of this grant-based funding, including about $15 million set aside for Metro Vancouver’s municipalities. The grant amounts are based on a flat funding amount of $150,000 for municipal governments and $80,000 for regional districts, plus a per-capita amount based on population — $4.39 per resident in a municipal government and $5.80 per resident under a regional district.
As can be expected, the largest allocations are $3.296 million for the City of Vancouver and $3.022 million for the City of Surrey.
The only other BC cities to receive at least $1 million are all in Metro Vancouver — the City of Burnaby with $1.363 million and the City of Richmond with $1.146 million.
Metro Vancouver Regional District received $268,000, which is lower than some other regional districts, such as $324,000 for the Cowichan Valley Regional District. The neighbouring Fraser Valley Regional District received $203,923.
“There is an urgent need for more homes for people, and we are working with local governments to build this housing faster,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing, in a statement.
“With new housing actions to build homes in our communities, it is important that we support local governments to improve the processes to get the housing built that people in our community desperately need. By providing them with upfront funding, instead of distributing it over time, local governments will be able to support the building of more housing as quickly as possible.”
The full breakdown of grant funding allocations for BC municipal governments, with Metro Vancouver municipalities bolded and italicized:
The full breakdown of grant funding allocations for BC regional districts:
