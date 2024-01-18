NewsPoliticsCity HallUrbanized

$51 million in provincial funding for BC cities to follow new housing legislation

Kenneth Chan
Jan 18 2024, 9:49 pm
Roo SHOOT/Shutterstock

To assist municipal and regional governments across British Columbia with changing their bylaws and policies to align with new provincial legislative requirements related to housing, the provincial government is providing all jurisdictions with a combined total of $51 million in funding to help cover their costs.

This specifically relates to aligning bylaws and policies with provincial legislation, such as transit-oriented development and small-scale, multi-unit housing on single-family lots.

The funding can be used to help cover municipal costs for updating the province’s required Housing Needs reports, zoning bylaws, development cost charges, community amenity cost charge bylaws, and community plans by hiring consultants and staff and doing research and community engagement.

A total of 188 local governments — 160 municipal governments and 28 regional districts — will receive a share of this grant-based funding, including about $15 million set aside for Metro Vancouver’s municipalities. The grant amounts are based on a flat funding amount of $150,000 for municipal governments and $80,000 for regional districts, plus a per-capita amount based on population — $4.39 per resident in a municipal government and $5.80 per resident under a regional district.

As can be expected, the largest allocations are $3.296 million for the City of Vancouver and $3.022 million for the City of Surrey.

The only other BC cities to receive at least $1 million are all in Metro Vancouver — the City of Burnaby with $1.363 million and the City of Richmond with $1.146 million.

Metro Vancouver Regional District received $268,000, which is lower than some other regional districts, such as $324,000 for the Cowichan Valley Regional District. The neighbouring Fraser Valley Regional District received $203,923.

“There is an urgent need for more homes for people, and we are working with local governments to build this housing faster,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing, in a statement.

“With new housing actions to build homes in our communities, it is important that we support local governments to improve the processes to get the housing built that people in our community desperately need. By providing them with upfront funding, instead of distributing it over time, local governments will be able to support the building of more housing as quickly as possible.”

The full breakdown of grant funding allocations for BC municipal governments, with Metro Vancouver municipalities bolded and italicized:

  1. City of Abbotsford: $910,980
  2. City of Armstrong: $175,453
  3. City of Burnaby: $1,363,444
  4. City of Campbell River: $317,395
  5. City of Castlegar: $189,154
  6. City of Chilliwack: $587,196
  7. City of Colwood: $244,842
  8. City of Coquitlam: $879,175
  9. City of Courtenay: $285,396
  10. City of Cranbrook: $248,235
  11. City of Dawson Creek: $208,927
  12. City of Delta: $655,377
  13. City of Duncan: $173,943
  14. City of Enderby: $164,430
  15. City of Fernie: $175,989
  16. City of Fort St. John: $249,657
  17. City of Grand Forks: $169,294
  18. City of Greenwood: $153,121
  19. City of Kamloops: $614,787
  20. City of Kelowna: $846,430
  21. City of Kimberley: $187,635
  22. City of Langford: $379,457
  23. City of Langley: $288,390
  24. City of Maple Ridge: $583,359
  25. City of Merritt: $183,812
  26. City of Mission: $345,952
  27. City of Nanaimo: $619,936
  28. City of Nelson: $200,766
  29. City of New Westminster: $535,385
  30. City of North Vancouver: $431,057
  31. City of Parksville: $213,686
  32. City of Penticton: $314,454
  33. City of Pitt Meadows: $241,303
  34. City of Port Alberni: $237,804
  35. City of Port Coquitlam: $441,136
  36. City of Port Moody: $320,310
  37. City of Powell River: $213,251
  38. City of Prince George: $514,036
  39. City of Prince Rupert: $208,628
  40. City of Quesnel: $195,142
  41. City of Revelstoke: $187,412
  42. City of Richmond: $1,145,893
  43. City of Rossland: $169,000
  44. City of Salmon Arm: $241,158
  45. City of Surrey: $3,021,683
  46. City of Terrace: $210,297
  47. City of Trail: $186,696
  48. City of Vancouver: $3,295,650
  49. City of Vernon: $354,899
  50. City of Victoria: $582,582
  51. City of West Kelowna: $326,478
  52. City of White Rock: $246,896
  53. City of Williams Lake: $200,358
  54. District of 100 Mile House: $158,991
  55. District of Barriere: $158,596
  56. District of Central Saanich: $233,695
  57. District of Chetwynd: $161,704
  58. District of Clearwater: $161,972
  59. District of Coldstream: $203,360
  60. District of Elkford: $162,103
  61. Township of Esquimalt: $235,583
  62. District of Fort St. James: $157,353
  63. District of Highlands: $161,726
  64. District of Hope: $179,681
  65. District of Houston: $164,180
  66. District of Hudson’s Hope: $154,697
  67. District of Invermere: $166,981
  68. District of Kent: $181,222
  69. District of Kitimat: $188,492
  70. District of Lake Country: $231,057
  71. District of Langley Township: $794,373
  72. District of Lantzville: $167,793
  73. District of Lillooet: $159,518
  74. District of Logan Lake: $160,211
  75. District of Mackenzie: $166,129
  76. District of Metchosin: $172,854
  77. District of New Hazelton: $152,792
  78. District of North Cowichan: $299,774
  79. District of North Saanich: $207,052
  80. District of North Vancouver: $563,354
  81. District of Oak Bay: $235,425
  82. District of Peachland: $177,683
  83. District of Port Edward: $152,151
  84. District of Port Hardy: $169,737
  85. District of Saanich: $712,442
  86. District of Sechelt: $200,731
  87. District of Sicamous: $163,003
  88. District of Sooke: $223,089
  89. District of Sparwood: $168,548
  90. District of Squamish: $256,717
  91. District of Stewart: $151,927
  92. District of Summerland: $207,671
  93. District of Taylor: $156,879
  94. District of Tofino: $161,467
  95. District of Tumbler Ridge: $159,913
  96. District of Ucluelet: $160,031
  97. District of Vanderhoof: $170,945
  98. District of Wells: $150,975
  99. District of West Vancouver: $350,807
  100. Island Municipality of Bowen Island: $168,153
  101. Mountain Resort Municipality of Sun Peaks: $154,386
  102. Northern Rockies Regional Municipality: $171,366
  103. Resort Municipality of Whistler: $210,718
  104. Town of Comox: $218,967
  105. Town of Creston: $175,497
  106. Town of Gibsons: $172,029
  107. Town of Golden: $169,316
  108. Town of Ladysmith: $191,995
  109. Town of Lake Cowichan: $166,195
  110. Town of Oliver: $175,243
  111. Town of Osoyoos: $174,830
  112. Town of Port McNeill: $161,212
  113. Town of Princeton: $164,382
  114. Town of Qualicum Beach: $191,885
  115. Town of Sidney: $206,117
  116. Town of Smithers: $175,493
  117. Town of View Royal: $207,254
  118. Township of Spallumcheen: $175,462
  119. Village of Alert Bay: $152,037
  120. Village of Anmore: $161,041
  121. Village of Ashcroft: $157,476
  122. Village of Belcarra: $153,143
  123. Village of Burns Lake: $158,332
  124. Village of Cache Creek: $154,847
  125. Village of Canal Flats: $153,323
  126. Village of Chase: $161,423
  127. Village of Clinton: $152,739
  128. Village of Cumberland: $171,270
  129. Village of Daajing Giids: $154,473
  130. Village of Fraser Lake: $154,517
  131. Village of Fruitvale: $159,276
  132. Village of Gold River: $155,575
  133. Village of Granisle: $151,378
  134. Village of Harrison Hot Springs: $157,599
  135. Village of Hazelton: $151,558
  136. Village of Kaslo: $154,605
  137. Village of Keremeos: $157,898
  138. Village of Lions Bay: $155,786
  139. Village of Lumby: $159,355
  140. Village of Lytton: $151,247
  141. Village of Masset: $153,293
  142. Village of McBride: $153,020
  143. Village of Midway: $153,271
  144. Village of Montrose: $154,741
  145. Village of Nakusp: $157,704
  146. Village of New Denver: $152,296
  147. Village of Pemberton: $165,949
  148. Village of Port Alice: $153,029
  149. Village of Port Clements: $151,141
  150. Village of Pouce Coupe: $153,718
  151. Village of Radium Hot Springs: $154,460
  152. Village of Salmo: $156,221
  153. Village of Sayward: $151,313
  154. Village of Silverton: $150,953
  155. Village of Slocan: $151,383
  156. Village of Tahsis: $151,286
  157. Village of Telkwa: $156,466
  158. Village of Valemount: $154,412
  159. Village of Warfield: $158,161
  160. Village of Zeballos: $150,571

The full breakdown of grant funding allocations for BC regional districts:

  1. Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District: $142,686
  2. Regional District Bulkley-Nechako: $198,964
  3. Capital Regional District: $252,492
  4. Cariboo Regional District: $327,132
  5. Central Coast Regional District: $101,901
  6. Regional District of Central Kootenay: $279,143
  7. Regional District of Central Okanagan: $198,749
  8. Columbia Shuswap Regional District: $218,655
  9. Comox Valley Regional District: $230,510
  10. Cowichan Valley Regional District: $323,554
  11. Regional District of East Kootenay: $192,706
  12. Fraser Valley Regional District: $203,923
  13. Regional District of Fraser-Fort George: $176,442
  14. Islands Trust: $127,336
  15. Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine: $183,089
  16. Regional District of Kootenay Boundary: $144,392
  17. Metro Vancouver: $268,001
  18. Regional District of Mount Waddington: $102,307
  19. Regional District of Nanaimo: $345,913
  20. North Coast Regional District: $102,916
  21. Regional District of North Okanagan: $203,006
  22. Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen: $232,650
  23. Peace River Regional District: $217,309
  24. qathet Regional District: $124,173
  25. Squamish-Lillooet Regional District: $121,296
  26. Strathcona Regional District: $149,293
  27. Sunshine Coast Regional District: $174,383
  28. Thompson-Nicola Regional District: $231,183
