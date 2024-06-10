8 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: June 10 to 14

What a weekend, but also, what a week coming up!

It’s that time of year when the minute you’re ready for a night in, you’re already out the door. From drag star circuses to smut slams and queer-friendly comedy nights, this is a pretty steamy week.

So, make sure you drink water and check out these awesome events this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murray & Peter Present (@mppresent)



Enter the weird and wonderful world of Jimbo the Drag Clown. The Victoria local has skyrocketed to the tippity top of drag fame thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now, she’s back in her hometown to bring the house down. The first show is sold out, so get tickets to the second.

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Royal Theatre, Victoria

When: Thursday, June 13; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $46 + fees online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Event Centre (@victoriaeventcentre)

It’s another night of naughty stories, and this week’s theme is “Great Expectations.” This adults-only open mic wants people to share their stories of lust in front of strangers for a chance to win $100 cash. Observers are most welcome, but respect is a must.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Wednesday, June 12; doors at 7 pm, show starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $20.65 + fees online or at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oak Bay Tourism (@oakbay.tourism)

Oak Bay Village transforms into a lively street market this Wednesday, offering an array of local produce, gourmet food trucks, and unique handcrafted items. Visitors can browse stalls featuring beautiful glass art, handmade jewellery, natural cosmetics, luxurious soaps, and much more.

Where: Oak Bay Village

When: Wednesday, June 12; starts at 4 pm

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FernwoodNRG (@fernwoodnrg)

This is the best of Fernwood: featuring live music, artisan markets, auctions, an abundance of food vendors, workshops, and so much more. Find the details here.

Where: Fernwood Square; various venues

When: Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DownTown MisChief (@downtownmischief)

Keep the party going after Fernfest with funk-jazz troubadours Downtown Mischief at the Capital Ballroom this Saturday night starting at 10 pm.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, June 15; starts at 10 pm

Tickets: $25 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🫒 (@olivianewtonspawn)

This brand-new comedy Improv troupe from OK, Dope will have its debut show this Thursday at the Mint with an entirely new and hilarious concept.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, June 13; doors at 7 pm

Tickets: $15 + fees online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ile Sauvage Brewing Co. (@ilesauvagebrewing)

Sour beers but no sour faces at this comedy night at Ile Sauvage Brewing in Rock Bay. This week will feature Dylan Williams, Ellyot Ryan, and Julya Van Der Sloot, among others.

Where: 2960 Bridge Street, Victoria

When: Tuesday, June 11; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $15 online or at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emily woods (@emilyrosewoodz)

Check out this hilarious, queer-friendly comedy night, hosted by Emily Woods and Patricia Ellen, every Monday at the Vicious Poodle on Johnson Street.

Where: 726 Johnson Street, Victoria

When: Mondays; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: Free!