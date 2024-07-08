7 awesome things to do in Victoria this week: July 8 to 12

We’re in the thick of summer in Victoria, and it’s an absolute scorcher out there, so stay hydrated.

The city is bustling with celebrations, farmers’ markets, and music festivals.

Check out these seven awesome events going on this week.

When: Friday, July 12 from 3 pm to 8 pm

Where: 2330 Government Street, Victoria

Tickets: FREE

Oak Bay Village transforms into a lively street market this Wednesday, offering an array of local produce, gourmet food trucks, and unique handcrafted items. Visitors can browse stalls featuring beautiful glass art, handmade jewellery, natural cosmetics, luxurious soaps, and much more.

Where: Oak Bay Village

When: Wednesday, July 10; starts at 4 pm

Tickets: FREE

Follow on bus, bike, skates or scooters as local singers serenade each of the 2024 sculptures as part of Oak Bay’s publicly funded Arts Alive project.

When: Thursday, July 11 from to Where: Starting at McNeill Bay

Tickets: Register here

Head to Duncan for its annual 39 Days of July festival featuring talented musicians and bands from all across Western Canada. There’s music every single day, so check out the schedule here.

When: June 28 to August 5

Where: Downtown Duncan

Tickets: FREE

One of Victoria’s favourite sustainable clothing brands is marking select items off 40%, plus, if you’re one of the first 18 customers, you’ll get a free gift with purchase.

When: Thursday, July 11 from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: 552 Johnson Street, Victoria

Head to Bastion Square every Friday for a wonderful little market of local artisan creators selling their fabulous crafts and goods. Plus, once you’re there you can continue your journey to the beautiful Inner Harbour.

When: Friday, July 12 from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bastion Square, Victoria

This weekly farmers' market operates with up to ninety local makers, bakers, and growers. You can shop farm produce, wine and beer, baked goods, and artisan crafts every Thursday at Memorial Park and Monday at Gorge Park. It also has great food trucks. This market is not dog-friendly.

Where: Gorge Park and Memorial Park, Victoria

When: Mondays and Thursdays, from 4:30 to 7 pm