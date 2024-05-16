EventsSpring

11 awesome things to do in Victoria this May long weekend

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
May 16 2024, 2:00 pm
11 awesome things to do in Victoria this May long weekend
@victoriahighlandgames | @tourismvictoriabc/Instagram

With the long weekend ahead, there are extra hours for fun-filled events!

Expect sunny skies and tons of events, ranging from parades and carnival rides to live music and dance parties.

Dive into the top 11 events happening this May long weekend below!

Victoria Day Parade in downtown Victoria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHEK_aroundtown (@chek_aroundtown)


On Monday, May 20, starting at 9 am, the Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade will journey from Mayfair Mall down Douglas Street to Humboldt Street. Performances will start at 10:30 am on the Legislature lawn following the parade on Monday.

Where: Parade begins at Mayfair Mall (Douglas and Finlayson streets)
When: Monday, May 20; parade starts at 9 am
Tickets: Free!

Dodd’s Multicultural Festival at Centennial Square

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Not Gordy Dodd (@gordydoddmemes)

After the Victoria Day parade, head to Centennial Square for Gordy Dodd’s third annual One World Multicultural Festival. Enjoy food trucks, bouncy castles, a market, and fabulous sounds from around the world. (And yes, it is that Gordy Dodd from Dodd’s Furniture).

Where: 1 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Monday, May 20; from 11 am to 4 pm
Tickets: Free!

Luxton Spring Fair in Langford

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utkarsh (@itsutkarshhere)

Enjoy free grounds admission and carnival rides during Victoria May Long Weekend, from this Thursday, May 16 and Sunday, May 19. Weekday hours are from 3 pm to 10 pm, and weekend hours are from noon to 10 pm. There will also be a heritage museum, local history displays, blacksmith demonstrations, and vendor booths from noon to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 1040 Marwood Avenue, Victoria
When: Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, May 19
Tickets: Free except for rides!

Fridays at the Langford Station

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of Langford (@cityoflangford)


Indulge in the finest craft beers curated by the Victoria Beer Society, complemented by live music, tantalizing food trucks, and local musician, the Courtland Duo.

When: Friday, May 10, from 4 to 8 pm
Where: 701 Station Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: Free!

Disco and New Wave Party at Capital Ballroom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Biltmore Cabaret (@biltmorecabaret)

After 13 sold-out editions in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, Super Taste brings its infamous Voulez-Vous Disco & New Wave Dance Party to The Capital Ballroom this Friday, featuring dance floor classics and curated rarities from the disco and new wave eras.

Where: Capital Ballroom — 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Friday, May 17, 2024. Doors open at 10 pm
Ticket: $24.15 + fees, available online

Bry Webb with Layten Kramer at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layten Kramer (@laytenkramer)

Bry Webb, lead singer of The Constantines and frequent collaborator with Feist and The Weakerthans, is at the Lucky Bar this Friday with local support from Layten Kramer and COTS.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Friday, May 17; starts at 7 pm
Tickets: $22.63 online or at the door

The Bakery Backyarder at Stevenson Memorial Park

bakery-backyarder

The Bakery Backyarder/Facebook

Check out this all-ages event behind the Fernwood Community Centre this Saturday afternoon. There will be live music, vendors, and food.

Where: 1240 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria
When: Saturday, May 18; from 1 pm to 9 pm
Tickets: $20 online or at the door

Garden City Soul Club at the VEC

Get your boogie on at this all-vinyl, only-dancers event at the Victoria Event Centre this Saturday. It’s all Motown and Funk hits and deep cuts here.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, May 18; starts at 10 pm
Tickets: $15 at the door

Victoria Highland Games and Celtic Festival

This cherished Celtic festival has been around since 1864. Anticipating over 25,000 attendees across the two days, the event spotlights the rich traditions of Scottish music, dance, sport, cuisine, and community.

Where: Topaz Park on Topaz Avenue, Finlayson Street and Blanshard Street
When: Saturday, May 18 to Sunday, May 19
Tickets: Free!

Party N Bullsh*t at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

Check out this lively, energetic Saturday night dance party with DJs Low and Alex Davies featuring classic hits and deep hip-hop cuts.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, May 4, from 10 pm to 2 am
Tickets: At the door

90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Levi Hawk (@levirawk)

There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5 at the door

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Listed
+ Spring

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop