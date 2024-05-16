11 awesome things to do in Victoria this May long weekend

With the long weekend ahead, there are extra hours for fun-filled events!

Expect sunny skies and tons of events, ranging from parades and carnival rides to live music and dance parties.

Dive into the top 11 events happening this May long weekend below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEK_aroundtown (@chek_aroundtown)



On Monday, May 20, starting at 9 am, the Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade will journey from Mayfair Mall down Douglas Street to Humboldt Street. Performances will start at 10:30 am on the Legislature lawn following the parade on Monday.

Where: Parade begins at Mayfair Mall (Douglas and Finlayson streets)

When: Monday, May 20; parade starts at 9 am

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not Gordy Dodd (@gordydoddmemes)

After the Victoria Day parade, head to Centennial Square for Gordy Dodd’s third annual One World Multicultural Festival. Enjoy food trucks, bouncy castles, a market, and fabulous sounds from around the world. (And yes, it is that Gordy Dodd from Dodd’s Furniture).

Where: 1 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Monday, May 20; from 11 am to 4 pm

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utkarsh (@itsutkarshhere)

Enjoy free grounds admission and carnival rides during Victoria May Long Weekend, from this Thursday, May 16 and Sunday, May 19. Weekday hours are from 3 pm to 10 pm, and weekend hours are from noon to 10 pm. There will also be a heritage museum, local history displays, blacksmith demonstrations, and vendor booths from noon to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 1040 Marwood Avenue, Victoria

When: Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, May 19

Tickets: Free except for rides!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Langford (@cityoflangford)



Indulge in the finest craft beers curated by the Victoria Beer Society, complemented by live music, tantalizing food trucks, and local musician, the Courtland Duo.

When: Friday, May 10, from 4 to 8 pm

Where: 701 Station Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biltmore Cabaret (@biltmorecabaret)

After 13 sold-out editions in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, Super Taste brings its infamous Voulez-Vous Disco & New Wave Dance Party to The Capital Ballroom this Friday, featuring dance floor classics and curated rarities from the disco and new wave eras.

Where: Capital Ballroom — 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Friday, May 17, 2024. Doors open at 10 pm

Ticket: $24.15 + fees, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layten Kramer (@laytenkramer)

Bry Webb, lead singer of The Constantines and frequent collaborator with Feist and The Weakerthans, is at the Lucky Bar this Friday with local support from Layten Kramer and COTS.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Friday, May 17; starts at 7 pm

Tickets: $22.63 online or at the door

Check out this all-ages event behind the Fernwood Community Centre this Saturday afternoon. There will be live music, vendors, and food.

Where: 1240 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 18; from 1 pm to 9 pm

Tickets: $20 online or at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GardenCitySoulClub (@gardencitysoulclub)

Get your boogie on at this all-vinyl, only-dancers event at the Victoria Event Centre this Saturday. It’s all Motown and Funk hits and deep cuts here.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 18; starts at 10 pm

Tickets: $15 at the door

Victoria Highland Games and Celtic Festival View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Highland Games (@victoriahighlandgames) This cherished Celtic festival has been around since 1864. Anticipating over 25,000 attendees across the two days, the event spotlights the rich traditions of Scottish music, dance, sport, cuisine, and community. Where: Topaz Park on Topaz Avenue, Finlayson Street and Blanshard Street

When: Saturday, May 18 to Sunday, May 19

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

Check out this lively, energetic Saturday night dance party with DJs Low and Alex Davies featuring classic hits and deep hip-hop cuts.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 4, from 10 pm to 2 am

Tickets: At the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi Hawk (@levirawk)

There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5 at the door