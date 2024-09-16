Record baby boom for at-risk Vancouver Island marmot this year

The Vancouver Island marmot is making a remarkable recovery. According to the Vancouver Island Marmot Recovery Foundation (VIMRA), 86 pups were born in the wild this year, up from 60 last year.

The Vancouver Island marmot is one of Canada’s most endangered mammals.

Only four wild-born pups were recorded in 2022, so this marks a big turnaround for the species. There are now over 300 marmots in the wild, a stark contrast to 2003, when fewer than 30 remained.

Just two years ago, that number was around 200.

According to the VIMRA, the pups are spread across 17 colonies and 32 litters. Roughly half of the colonies have litters, with many having multiple.

However, these pups face a challenge — they must now gain enough weight to survive winter hibernation, with a small window before snow covers their food sources in October.

VIMRA’s breeding programs have also contributed, with 66 captive-born marmots released this year. Nine marmots were moved from Mount Washington to Strathcona Park to balance populations across alpine regions.

Last summer, the Calgary Zoo saw 14 pups born; they will be released into the wild next year.