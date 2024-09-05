10 of the best Vancouver Island campgrounds to visit this fall

Summer might be winding down, but camping season on Vancouver Island is far from over, with plenty of beautiful spots to enjoy well into the fall.

From coastal retreats with sweeping ocean views to serene campsites near lush rainforests, there’s no shortage of bucket-list destinations to explore this season.

Here are 10 must-visit campgrounds that are perfect for an unforgettable fall adventure.

Located at the north end of Sidney Island, five kilometres from Sidney on Vancouver Island and part of Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, the Sidney Spit offers beautiful stretches of sand for sunbathing or walking and is a prime spot for birdwatching during migration seasons. You can access it by boat, kayak, or ferry (view the schedule here). The campground operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Located on Tofino’s pristine Cox Bay, Surf Grove offers a perfect blend of comfort and nature with a variety of camping options. Choose from fully-serviced RV sites, cozy A-frame cabins, simple tent sites, or even on-site RV rentals. As fall arrives, Tofino embraces a more laid-back vibe, with quieter beaches and better waves, making it an ideal time to enjoy the area’s natural beauty. Whether you’re seeking adventure or relaxation, Surf Grove provides the amenities you need while still delivering that authentic camping experience. Book it here.

Bella Pacifica Campground in Tofino is a stunning place to set up camp. Here, you can take in the sandy MacKenzie Beach on the west coast of Vancouver Island and wander through the Old Growth forests. There are a number of tenting and RV sites, each with its own picnic table and fire pit. Book it here.

French Beach Campground on Vancouver Island provides a serene coastal retreat. Its 69 campsites are nestled among towering trees and directly adjacent to the rugged shoreline. The campground features convenient amenities like pit toilets and potable water, making it a comfortable spot for camping. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking ocean views, explore the nearby rocky beaches, and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the surrounding rainforest.

China Beach Campground, located at the eastern end of Juan de Fuca Park, is a standout destination on southern Vancouver Island’s west coast. Nestled in a forested area with an open understory, the campground offers easy access to the picturesque China Beach and the charming Second Beach. Trails connect the campground to these scenic spots and to the nearby Juan de Fuca East trailhead, making it an ideal base for exploring the park’s natural beauty and diverse hiking opportunities.

Jordan River Campground is right on the waterfront, and it’s the perfect escape from Victoria, offering fantastic surfing conditions as the cooler months roll in. When the waves aren’t breaking, explore the stunning southern west coast beaches or enjoy a meal at the local favourite, Shirley Delicious. The campground is open year-round, and reservations are available from May through early September.

Living Forest Oceanside Campground View this post on Instagram A post shared by Living Forest Campground (@livingforestcampground) This is a large campground in Nanaimo with around 300 sites spread over 53 acres of beautiful waterfront and forest property. Living Forest Oceanside Campground and RV Resort offers a diverse range of accommodations, from spacious RV sites to cozy tent spots. Guests can enjoy stunning ocean views, direct beach access, and a host of amenities, including a heated pool, hot tubs, and well-maintained facilities.

Pacheedaht Campground offers a range of unique stays, from beachfront sites and riverside spots to forested retreats and charming sleeping barrels. This campground stands out as one of the few places where you can pitch your tent right on the beach. Sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. While you’re there, explore the many activities in Port Renfrew — go hiking, visit the stunning Botanical Beach, or take a short 20-minute drive to Sombrio Beach for some excellent surfing.