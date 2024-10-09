$2.48M Tudor home in Victoria has unreal Olympic Mountain views

If you’ve ever dreamed of being greeted by the Olympic Mountains while crisp ocean air drifts in from the Juan de Fuca Strait, this heritage home perched high on Gonzales Hill might just be the perfect match.

Located at 1926 Crescent Road, this 1912 Tudor residence has been meticulously renovated, offering 3,550 sq ft of living space with amazing southwest views of the city, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three separate living spaces.

Inside, you’ll find timeless design elements like Jatoba hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, and solid craftsmanship. There’s a Tuscan-inspired chef’s kitchen with gas appliances and six fireplaces that create an inviting atmosphere, while the primary bedroom offers a spa-like ensuite retreat. The open floor plan allows a ton of natural light and big windows ensure that those panoramic views are always front and centre.

Ideal for anyone seeking serenity with modern comforts, this property, priced at $2.95 million, is a rare find in one of Victoria’s most prestigious locations. Its sun-drenched Oak Bay location boasts a spacious 14,811 sq ft lot with mature landscaping, custom stonework, and even a cozy custom-built gazebo to enjoy those scenic surroundings.

Recently, the price was lowered from $3.2 million, and the assessed value of the property, according to BC Assessment, is $2.48 million (which is $579,000 more than its 2020 assessment). According to the listing, the legal, non-conforming duplex and additional nanny suite are ideal for a family or someone looking to supplement their mortgage by providing a rental space.

To see the full listing from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, see it here.