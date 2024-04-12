8 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: April 12 to 14

There are a ton of amazing things going on in Victoria this weekend.
Get your belly laughs in with some stand-up comedy, be amazed by some magicians, or take in some theatre!
Here are eight of the best events taking place this weekend in Victoria.
OK, Dope Crowd Work Show at the Mint
Participation is encouraged at this rambunctious improvised comedy show featuring comedians Nash Park and Alex Forman. Join the fun!
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 12; doors at 8 pm
Tickets: $20 online
Pop Punk Night at Lucky Bar
Grab your skinny jeans and your best friends, it’s a pop-punk night featuring The Poubelles, The Poor Choices, Pooched and Pogo.
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 12; doors at 7 pm
Tickets: $10 in advance at Cavity Curiosity Shop; $15 at the door
OK Charlie at Darcy’s Pub
Zone Band of the Month OK Charlie is at Darcy’s stage in downtown Victoria again this Friday.
Where: 1127 Wharf Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 12 from 10 pm to 1 am
Tickets: Free
Bianca Del Rio at the Royal Theatre
Everyone’s favourite drag queen (other than RuPaul) is back at the Royal Theatre on a hilarious world tour aptly titled Dead Inside.
Intrepid Theatre Festival
Music, drag, and workshops will take over the Intrepid Theatre Festival. Plus, a festival first: a show that blends ASL, spoken word and captions with Chris Dodd’s solo show, Deafy.
When: April 11 to April 21
Where: Various venues
Tickets: Between $15 to 35; check out shows here
Surf Hat at the Victoria Event Centre
Squamish trio Surf Hat has a brand-new album, Surf Hat Ranch. This surf-rock band says the show has a mandatory Cowpoke attire policy.
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 12; doors at 8 pm, show at 8:30 pm
Tickets: $25 online; $30 at the door
Lime Cordiale at Capital Ballroom
Check out this Australian indie-pop duo performing two nights at the Capital Ballroom this weekend.
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14; doors at 8 pm
Tickets: $29.50 online
Sin City Illusions at the McPherson Playhouse
The “Magician For The Millennial,” Jason Verners, is headlining the McPherson alongside magician Chris Yuill for a night of magic and illusions.
Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Saturday, April 13; doors at 7 pm
Tickets: Tickets starting at $30 online