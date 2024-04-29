Swollen Members coming to Victoria for third annual Sober Fest

The roster for the third annual Sober Fest was unveiled. This August 3 in Langford, performances by Swollen Members, Daniel Wesley, and Merkules will be showcased.

True to its name, Sober Fest is a substance-free event organized by the ReWired Recovery Foundation at Starlight Stadium.

The entirely volunteer-driven festival’s proceeds are directed towards supporting individuals in accessing treatment programs on Vancouver Island. Sober Fest’s organizer Mike Manhas told Daily Hive he has been able to send 42 people to recovery programs.

“There’s a six- to nine-month wait for a recovery bed, and most of these beds cost around $600 to $1,000 a day. For a free bed, it’s a 9-month waitlist,” Manhas told Daily Hive.

“And then by the time your name comes up, you’re entrenched in addiction.”

The inaugural Sober Fest in 2022 was hosted at a shooting range, generously funded by Manhas himself. That year, they managed to raise $260,000, facilitating treatment for six individuals.

Manhas, a recovering addict with 21 years of sobriety under his belt, is a testament to breaking the cycle of addiction.

In an era where many festivals are embracing substance-friendly environments, including on-site cannabis delivery, Manhas remains optimistic about fostering a space where sobriety is celebrated and respected.

“Sober is the new cool — but a lot of recovery is practice,” he said. “When temptation hits, it hits. But if you know that an event has a place you can walk to and be for three minutes and know you can stay clean, then it’s easier.”

Sober Fest, in part, provides a safe space for recovery and healing. This year will be the first time there will be a family area with a kids’ play zone.

“Addiction has such a ripple effect, and recovery does too,” said Manhas. “I’m excited to add the family component this year — I feel it creates an opportunity for more healing.”

Stay tuned for additional performers to be unveiled for Sober Fest in the near future.

Where: 1089 Langford Parkway, Victoria

When: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Tickets: $25 online