BC's new rules on public drug use ban consumption in parks, doorways, and more

Officials with the BC government announced changes Thursday about where drugs can be consumed in public spaces during BC’s decriminalization pilot program.

Premier David Eby said the new regulations will bring drug use more closely in line with rules surrounding tobacco, cannabis, and alcohol consumption.

“British Columbians overwhelmingly agree addiction is a health matter. At the same time, they’re also concerned about open drug use in public spaces, especially near where kids play,” Eby said in a news release.

The province is moving to ban consumption of drugs within a six-metre radius of building entrances, within six metres of bus stops, and within 15 metres of playgrounds, spray pads, wading pools, and skate parks. In addition, drug use will be completely banned at parks, beaches, and sports fields.

The announcement comes about seven months after BC decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs as part of a harm-reduction pilot project.

The proposed legislation has near-certain chances of gaining assent in the legislature since BC’s NDP government holds a majority of seats.

The Vancouver Network of Drug Users (VANDU) released a pre-emptive statement on the new legislation Wednesday, criticizing the move to restrict consumption.

VANDU argues the new legislation will target drug users who face “fewer and fewer options for housing and indoor sites to use safely.”

Instead of cracking down on public use, VANDU would like to see more safe-consumption sites opened in the province, including safe inhalation sites.