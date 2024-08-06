Camp at a lakefront bee farm with a disc golf course near Comox

Imagine waking up in a cozy glamping tent or a charming tiny home, surrounded by the stunning beauty of the Comox Valley on a bee farm with a disc golf course.

That’s exactly what you’ll get at Smith Lake Farm.

This 90-acre lakefront farm and apiary isn’t just about a place to stay – you’ll get the chance to go face-to-face with a hive of bees and learn all about them from a master beekeeper.

If that’s not your jam (or honey), there’s a 10-hole disc golf course for some friendly competition, a barrel sauna for ultimate relaxation, and a dock perfect for those refreshing cold plunges. It doesn’t get much more Vancouver Island than this.

You can also explore lush pastures, enchanting forest trails, and serene wetlands, all while indulging in delicious meals featuring grass-fed beef sourced locally.

Located just 15 minutes from the charming town of Courtenay, this idyllic retreat is also only a 30-minute drive from Mount Washington, so you’ll be rich with outdoor adventures.

If you’re fascinated by bees, you’ll have the chance to learn from a master beekeeper and dive deep into the world of apiculture with a beekeeping course to gain hands-on experience.

Whether you’re a nature lover or just someone in need of a unique escape, Smith Lake Farm sure has buzz. Oh, and it’s pet-friendly, too!

Where: 1481 Larkin Road, Merville, BC

Cost: Between $175 to $190 depending on accommodation