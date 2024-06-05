News

An inside look at one of the biggest thrift stores on Vancouver Island

Jun 5 2024
Salvation Army in Langford/Daily Hive

Vancouver Island is a fan of thrift shops (clearly), and fans of thrifting should rejoice in Salvation Army’s brand shop in Langford.

The Salvation Army is finalizing its newest thrift store in Langford, which will open Thursday morning and become the largest of its retail locations on Vancouver Island.

The new store is located at 975 Langford Parkway near Westshore Town Centre and beside Quality Foods. A special ribbon-cutting event and grand opening is scheduled this Thursday at 10 am. The store will be open until 8 pm.

Salvation army langford

Salvation Army in Langford/Daily Hive

Daily Hive got an inside look at the new thrift store and all of its amazing goodies, including a fuzzy lineup of stuffed animals, a display case of vintage collectibles, and an awesome array of records, DVDs, and VHS tapes, which range from $7.99 to as low as $1.00. Books range from $1.99 for children’ and soft covers, to $3.99 for hardcovers.

Salvation army langford

Salvation Army Langford/Daily Hive

The new store is more than 11,000 square feet, making it the largest Salvation Army thrift store on the Island. This is the eighth Salvation Army store on Vancouver Island and the second one in Langford.

One of our favourite items we saw in stock was this awesome karaoke machine for $14.99.

Salvation army langford

Karaoke Machine at Salvation Army/Daily Hive

For the style hunters, you’ll be happy at the grand opening. This fresh pair of Fila white dad sneaker’s were being sold for $17.99.

Salvation army langford

Fila sneakers at Salvation Army Langford/Daily Hive

And since its summer, this next item would pair well with your new sneakers — a white sundress from Zara with the original $49.99 price tag still on it. At Salvation Army, it’s priced at $14.99.

Salvation army langford

Salvation Army Langford/Daily Hive

There’s that and so much more. Make sure you check out the grand opening on Thursday, June 6 from 10 am to 8 pm!

Salvation Army Grand Opening

Where: 108 – 975 Langford Parkway
When: Thursday, June 6, from 10 am to 8 pm

