Vancouver Island is a fan of thrift shops (clearly), and fans of thrifting should rejoice in Salvation Army’s brand shop in Langford.

The Salvation Army is finalizing its newest thrift store in Langford, which will open Thursday morning and become the largest of its retail locations on Vancouver Island.

The new store is located at 975 Langford Parkway near Westshore Town Centre and beside Quality Foods. A special ribbon-cutting event and grand opening is scheduled this Thursday at 10 am. The store will be open until 8 pm.

Daily Hive got an inside look at the new thrift store and all of its amazing goodies, including a fuzzy lineup of stuffed animals, a display case of vintage collectibles, and an awesome array of records, DVDs, and VHS tapes, which range from $7.99 to as low as $1.00. Books range from $1.99 for children’ and soft covers, to $3.99 for hardcovers.

The new store is more than 11,000 square feet, making it the largest Salvation Army thrift store on the Island. This is the eighth Salvation Army store on Vancouver Island and the second one in Langford.

One of our favourite items we saw in stock was this awesome karaoke machine for $14.99.

For the style hunters, you’ll be happy at the grand opening. This fresh pair of Fila white dad sneaker’s were being sold for $17.99.

And since its summer, this next item would pair well with your new sneakers — a white sundress from Zara with the original $49.99 price tag still on it. At Salvation Army, it’s priced at $14.99.

There’s that and so much more. Make sure you check out the grand opening on Thursday, June 6 from 10 am to 8 pm!

Where: 108 – 975 Langford Parkway

When: Thursday, June 6, from 10 am to 8 pm